LSU right fielder Dylan Crews (3) slides into home to score against Oral Roberts, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU rebounded from its worst loss since 2007 to even the series with Oral Roberts. Now, the Tigers have a chance to win the weekend slate. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Oral Roberts is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 9-2. Oral Roberts is 3-7.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 8.1 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO); ORU – Sr. RHP Tanner Rogen (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 10.2 IP, 3 BB, 6 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can the Tigers close? This series marked the first time this year LSU played the same opponent three straight days, and it might be the only one LSU plays like that until the beginning of Southeastern Conference games in two weeks. (The Tigers are scheduled to host UTSA and Baylor next weekend, but the Bears might drop their game.) After losing in such ugly fashion Friday, it’s important LSU wins the series.

