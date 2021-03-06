LSU rebounded from its worst loss since 2007 to even the series with Oral Roberts. Now, the Tigers have a chance to win the weekend slate. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Oral Roberts is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 9-2. Oral Roberts is 3-7.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 8.1 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO); ORU – Sr. RHP Tanner Rogen (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 10.2 IP, 3 BB, 6 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can the Tigers close? This series marked the first time this year LSU played the same opponent three straight days, and it might be the only one LSU plays like that until the beginning of Southeastern Conference games in two weeks. (The Tigers are scheduled to host UTSA and Baylor next weekend, but the Bears might drop their game.) After losing in such ugly fashion Friday, it’s important LSU wins the series.