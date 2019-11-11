LSU coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media at 12:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the Tigers' big win against Alabama last weekend and preview Saturday night's game at Ole Miss.
It's expected LSU will be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings when they're released Tuesday night. It'd be the first time in the history of the CFP (since 2014) for LSU to be No. 1.
The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches polls that came out Sunday.
Follow along for live updates from Orgeron's news conference.
Can't see live updates below? Click here.