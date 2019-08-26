LSU football player Mannie Netherly has announced that he's entering the transfer portal.
The junior corner, not listed on the team's depth chart released Monday, Tweeted the decision.
Can't see Tweet below? Click here.
Officially in the transfer portal 🙏🏽— Mannie Netherly (@yovng_netherly) August 26, 2019
Netherly played in 11 games and recorded three tackles during his sophomore season.
Coming out of Crosby, Texas, he was a consensus four star recruit out of the 2017 recruiting class.
No additional details are available at this time.