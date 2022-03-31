BR.lsuulmbaseball.032922 HS 419.JPG

LSU second baseman Jordan Thompson (13) slides into home to score in the first inning against UL Monroe, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU baseball team will host Auburn in a three-game SEC series starting 6 p.m. on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium. You can follow below for scores and live updates from all three games.

Game 2 for the series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday with Game 3 starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The first game will be on the SEC Network with the next two being shown on SEC Network+.

LSU rolls in with a record of 18-7 and 3-3 in SEC play. Auburn starts the series with a record of 17-8 and 3-3.

LSU and Auburn are part of a four-way tie for second place in the SEC West along with Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

