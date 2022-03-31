The LSU baseball team will host Auburn in a three-game SEC series starting 6 p.m. on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium. You can follow below for scores and live updates from all three games.
Game 2 for the series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday with Game 3 starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The first game will be on the SEC Network with the next two being shown on SEC Network+.
LSU rolls in with a record of 18-7 and 3-3 in SEC play. Auburn starts the series with a record of 17-8 and 3-3.
LSU and Auburn are part of a four-way tie for second place in the SEC West along with Texas A&M and Mississippi State.