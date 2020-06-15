LSU freshman outfielder Wes Toups has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Toups, a Thibodaux native, made two starts in left field last season. He played in nine games before the season ended early, batting .222 (2-for-9) with three walks and four strikeouts.

Entering the transfer portal allows other college coaches to contact Toups about potentially leaving LSU. He can return to the program under NCAA rules, but LSU expects him to find another school. The Athletic first reported the news.

Since the end of the season, nine LSU players have entered the transfer portal, though sophomore outfielder Drew Bianco withdrew his name last month. Without natural attrition through the MLB draft, LSU needed players to transfer to fit its roster within 11.7 total scholarships.

Without Toups, LSU has five outfielders returning to the team next season, as well as incoming freshmen Brody Drost and Dylan Crews. The three outfield spots lack a solidified starter.