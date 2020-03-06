Collier Cranford ran down the first-base line pumping his fist Friday night. The LSU freshman shortstop had smacked a single into right field, an opposite-field hit that broke a tie against UMass Lowell.
Cranford rounded first base as two runs scored. He retreated to the bag and turned toward the Tigers' dugout. Cranford yelled as he continued pumping his right fist.
LSU had focused on opposite-field hits throughout the past week, trying to instill an offensive approach that reduced strikeouts, and with the bases loaded, Cranford had delivered.
Beginning with Cranford’s hit, the No. 19 Tigers scored nine runs over two innings. They beat UMass Lowell 11-2 inside Alex Box Stadium, and coach Paul Mainieri won his 600th game at LSU.
The Tigers (9-5) entered the bottom of the fourth inning tied 1-1 with the River Hawks. They had struggled at the plate — but three straight batters walked with one out, all of them avoiding strikeouts in full counts.
Cranford walked to the plate with two hits this season. He had taken over as the starting shortstop, impressing Mainieri with his defense and poise. Cranford had put down a sacrifice bunt before LSU scored its first run against UMass Lowell (4-7).
Cranford fell into a 1-2 count. On the verge of a strikeout, he fouled four straight pitches before hitting one through the right side of the infield. The Tigers cheered from their dugout, smacking their hands against the padded railing.
LSU had taken the lead, and then freshman second baseman Cade Doughty singled over the second baseman’s head for his second opposite-field hit of the game. Another run scored. The Tigers scored five runs by the end of the fourth inning.
Over the next two frames, LSU continued scattering opposite field hits. Before Mainieri began pulling starters in the sixth inning, the Tigers recorded eight hits either up the middle or to the opposite field. They also walked eight times. The starting lineup struck out once.
The Tigers set a season-high in scoring 11 runs — but in that same fourth inning when they broke open the game, sophomore pitcher Cole Henry exited after 60 pitches. Henry, LSU's Friday night starter, had allowed one run and five hits.
As he pitched deeper into the game, Henry’s velocity dropped. By the fourth inning, his fastball sat around 90 mph. It normally reaches 94 mph.
Facing less velocity, UMass Lowell hit two singles up the middle before Henry ended the fourth inning. His final pitch was 91 mph.
Back in the dugout, Henry stretched his arm as he spoke with coaches. He walked through a tunnel in the back of the dugout with athletic trainer Cory Couture.
Henry didn’t return to the game, and with one week until LSU plays its first Southeastern Conference game, its ace had left after the fourth inning.