Ed Orgeron has been on LSU's staff since 2015 when he served as the team's defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. Fast forward to present day 2018, and the now third-year coach thinks the Tigers are well positioned to compete with mighty Alabama.

"I believe we're better equipped than ever to play Alabama," Orgeron said Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club luncheon. "Is it going to be a hard test? Yes, but we will be ready for it."

Orgeron gave a mix of good and bad injury news during his appearance in New Orleans:

-- Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (elbow), who didn't play vs. Mississippi State, will play vs. Alabama.

-- Defensive lineman Ed Alexander is getting the week off and is likely to play too.

-- Veteran offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield is still recovering from an apparent knee injury he suffered against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22. Orgeron sounded less confident about Brumfield, saying he doesn't know if he'll play.

Of course, LSU will also be without All-American starting linebacker Devin White for the first half after the targeting foul against Mississippi State.

"We have to move on," told the GNOSF crowd. "We can't blink. It's important for us and the fans to let that go. We can't use that as an excuse or let it affect us. We have to get the next guy up."

