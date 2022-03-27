GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If Brayden Jobert was playing hockey, fans would’ve tossed their hats on the ice.
But instead, the designated hitter kicked up the dirt behind him as he trotted the bases after his third home run of the weekend and second of the day under a sunny-and-75 Florida sky.
His first, landing by the nonchalant fans tanning on the grass in right field, set the tone for an 11-2 victory to give the Tigers (17-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) their first conference series victory over Florida (17-7, 3-3).
"We've been working on getting my foot down earlier and just having a shorter stroke. The past few games, I've been getting a little long and a little bit out of myself," Jobert said. "I knew it was going to come, everybody goes up and down."
While the fans tanned, the Tigers bruised black and blue as Gator pitchers hit five of them with eight pitches, which not only turned into two of Jobert’s five RBIs, but made up five of the overall RBIs tallied by the Tigers.
Gavin Dugas took more bullets for the squadron than anyone else, taking three total by Florida pitchers Ryan Slater, Nick Ficarrotta and Brandon Neely.
The Tigers shut the Gators out through five innings behind first-time starter and freshman Samuel Dutton and reliever Grant Taylor. Dutton finished the game allowing one hit, three walks and striking out one through 3⅔ innings.
The Gators loaded the bases in the bottom of the first of Dutton’s outing after he walked two and hit one with a pitch, but after a mound visit by LSU coach Jay Johnson, Cade Doughty fielded a ball and tossed to Jordan Thompson to tag a runner at the bag on second.
"They locate their fastball, they get it going downhill, they make their curveballs go down, they can soften up with change-ups. That's a lot of qualities to be able to get through the lineup a couple of times," Johnson said. "I kind of wish they had done that to our team throughout the fall in intrasquads because we would've gotten them out there a little bit sooner, but that's a great sign for the next couple of years."
For the second day in a row, Doughty and Thompson switched starting positions, a defensive decision that came late in the game Friday night and remained all weekend.
Taylor came on in relief in the fourth inning when the Gators had BT Riopelle on second with two outs. After Taylor closed the inning, Blake Money leapt over the dugout fence like he was running the 100 hurdles to meet Taylor and celebrate.
"There were a bunch of people going crazy and saying stuff. It was all kind of like, 'Get high-fives, get a drink of water and get ready for the next inning,'" Taylor said. "Ma'Khail (Hilliard) told me to 'be a dog.' If you keep the ball down, they're going to get themselves out and they did that."
Taylor leaned heavily on his cutter to tally the win from the mound, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out five through the final 5⅓ innings. As a staff, the Tigers allowed five hits and five walks, striking out seven.
"(Taylor) was throwing a lot of cutters and two-seams and the late movement helps with the weak contact and you get a lot of it," catcher Hayden Travinski said.
The Tigers scored their first four runs in the top of the fourth inning. After Jobert’s first home run of the day, Travinski, who had started at catcher, laced another down the left-field line, scoring Dugas with him to make it 4-0.
It was his second home run of the weekend and season — contrasting the emotions of the first — a solo homer Friday in the top of the ninth after he entered the game at catcher in the seventh inning. That home run merely cut an inch of embarrassment off a potential six-run loss to a five-run loss, 7-2.
"The first one I was just glad to have the opportunity to take the at-bat late in the game, it didn't go our way, obviously, we were down, so I'm not going to say it was as thrilling," Travinski said. "But following the momentum of Jobert's today was very exciting."
LSU extended its lead with a seven-run sixth inning, kicked off by Tre’ Morgan’s RBI single, which scored Giovanni DiGiacomo, who led off the inning being hit by a pitch. DiGiacomo got another chance at the plate after RBIs scored by Jacob Berry’s flyout and Jobert’s three-run homer made the score 10-0. He tallied the final run of the inning on a double down the right-field line, scoring Dugas for an 11-0 lead.
Florida scored its only two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Wyatt Langford and a sacrifice by Kris Armstrong.
The Tigers swarmed the field in an already depleted Florida Ballpark and met for a short meeting in left field before skipping to their packed barbecue lunches.
"We decided we're going to go right into the fight, instead of waiting for something to happen," Travinski said.