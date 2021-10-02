The quarterback no one expected to see Saturday night walked defiantly through the end zone. Bo Nix, the junior who had been benched a week earlier, stared at the visiting fans who cheered his name after Auburn took its first lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Pressure had shifted back and forth in a two-point game as Nix directed the comeback. Finally, the quarterback who evaded sack after sack directed a drive to beat LSU 24-19 for Auburn’s first win inside Tiger Stadium since 1999.

LSU struggled to score touchdowns when it had the chance to put the game away, settling for three field goals inside the red zone. The missed opportunities loomed large as Nix carried Auburn out of a 13-0 hole in the first half.

With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Auburn took over at its own 8-yard line. LSU had forced three-and-outs on the previous two possessions, but Nix directed an 11-play drive that broke LSU’s defense.

For so long, the team that ran the ball more effectively in this rivalry won the game. But offenses have changed, and both teams abandoned the run. LSU (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) gained 37 yards rushing, an issue that hurt most in the second half. Auburn, which entered the game averaging 257 yards rushing, had 42 plays before halftime. Six of them were handoffs to a running back.

Instead, the teams leaned on their quarterbacks.

Sophomore Max Johnson slung a 55-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on LSU’s first offensive play. Johnson completed his next four attempts to put LSU inside the red zone.

A botched snap pushed the offense back to Auburn’s 31-yard line. Johnson responded by throwing a touchdown to Boutte on the next play.

As LSU’s defense prevented Auburn from scoring well into the second quarter — once because of a missed field goal — Johnson directed LSU into the red zone on its next two possessions. It settled for field goals both times.

On the second trip, LSU wanted to go for it on fourth down from Auburn’s 3-yard line. A false start penalty on right guard Chasen Hines ensured junior Cade York would kick another field goal.

On the other side was Nix, who was benched last weekend for former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley in a narrow win over Georgia State. Coach Ed Orgeron said last week that he expected Finley to start, but Auburn picked Nix. Finley played one drive.

Nix constantly scrambled away from pressure, avoiding sacks and extending plays. LSU struggled to tackle him, a problem that became obvious after LSU took a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Nix had guided Auburn’s offense across midfield. Auburn faced fourth-and-2 from the 26-yard line. Nix rolled to his right, evaded a tackle, juked away from another and ran across the field. He shook off another sack near the sideline, then stepped back to buy himself time and completed a 24-yard touchdown to tight end Tyler Fromm as LSU finally brought him down.

After LSU punted, Nix once again carved through LSU’s defense. On another fourth-down attempt, this time from LSU’s 48-yard line, Nix scrambled away from a sack and somehow completed a pass to pick up the first down. Auburn eventually kicked a field goal to bring itself within three points after LSU had mostly dominated the first half.

“We’ve stopped the run game, but that quarterback is killing us,” Orgeron said on LSU’s halftime radio show. “We’ve got to get him down.”

LSU had chances to put Auburn away in the second half. After Auburn attempted an onside kick that bounced out of bounds, Johnson guided LSU to the 5-yard line.

There, LSU’s inability to run the ball showed itself. Johnson threw an incomplete pass. Junior Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for no gain. Then Johnson threw another incomplete pass on third down, and LSU settled for a field goal.

LSU reached the red zone again on its next drive after junior safety Jay Ward blocked a field goal — his second in the last two seasons — but then sophomore Josh Williams rushed for a loss of 2, and Johnson fumbled as he was sacked on third down.

York rescued the drive by making a 51-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, and LSU led 19-10 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

But Nix continued to slip through tackle after tackle, exhausting LSU’s defense the longer it stayed on the field. He led a touchdown drive after York’s field goal, at one point scrambling for 12 yards before rushing for gains of 6 and 5 yards to bring Auburn within two points.

The score held there as the offenses exchanged punts, LSU unable to sustain a drive throughout the fourth quarter. Then Nix took over with seven minutes left, scored, and when LSU got the ball back needing a touchdown, it had to take a timeout on its first play to avoid a delay of game penalty. The crowd booed.

Johnson threw an interception on fourth down to seal the game, and Nix leaned over once he had taken the final knee as Auburn’s players sprinted across a field they hadn’t won on in more than two decades.