After reviewing the tapes from a blowout win against South Carolina, Ed Orgeron had a handful of candidates to choose from as the game’s most valuable player.
Would it be true freshman quarterback TJ Finley? Running back Tyrion Davis-Price? Wide receiver Terrace Marshall? Cornerback Eli Ricks? Kick returner Trey Palmer?
All were deserving after playing significant roles in LSU’s much-needed victory, a 52-24 pounding of South Carolina.
While their individual performances were impressive, Orgeron’s MVP was actually a most valuable unit when he met with reporters for his weekly teleconference Monday.
“I thought the offensive line was the MVP,” Orgeron said in his opening statement. “No sacks. Did a great job.”
In addition to not allowing a sack of Finley, who was making his first career start, left tackle Cam Wire, left guard Ed Ingram, center Liam Shanahan, right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus were solid against South Carolina’s aggressive front seven.
They led a balanced attack that netted a season-high 276 yards rushing — the most for LSU since piling up 281 in a 45-16 beating of Ole Miss on Sept. 29, 2018 — and Finley threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought our offensive line had their best game,” Orgeron said. “That helped pave the way for TJ’s success. We couldn’t put it all on his shoulders.”
It was another strong performance from a unit that's constantly been shuffled since the 2018 season when Orgeron brought in James Cregg as his offensive line coach.
That season, Cregg used nine different starters and seven different lineups. In LSU’s national championship season last fall, there were eight starters and four lineups.
Just four games into this season, Cregg has used seven different players and three lineups although the group he put out against South Carolina was the same one that opened the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 3.
“Yeah, on the O-line, obviously we’ve had different guys having to rotate in pretty much every game,” Shanahan said. “Coach Cregg, from the first day we were in here for fall camp, he said that everyone in this room is going to have to contribute.”
Shanahan, a grad transfer from Harvard, is one of four new starters on the offensive line. You can make it five since Wire is now the No. 1 left tackle with Dare Rosenthal, another new starter at the beginning of the season, suspended indefinitely.
Shanahan said Cregg emphasized that the lineup would change because of injuries and other issues.
“He said, ‘Guys are going to go down … stuff is going to happen,’ ” Shanahan said.
So when Rosenthal was hurt in the season opener and eventually suspended, Wire stepped in. When Ingram was sidelined for the Missouri game with an injury, he was replaced by Charles Turner.
“Guys have stepped up,” Shanahan said. “Cam Wire and Charles Turner both have done a good job stepping up. Hopefully they’ll be able to continue to do so, and who knows who else will have to have their name called.”
The 311-pound Wire, whom Orgeron said added 30 to 40 pounds since being recruited out of East Ascension High School, is taking advantage of his opportunity after redshirting as a true freshman and spending last season as a backup.
“Cam Wire went in there, did another fantastic job,” Orgeron said of his performance on Saturday night. “Give James Cregg the credit.”
Orgeron was especially impressed with Wire, who logged 70 plays in his first start at Vanderbilt and 74 plays against South Carolina.
“He has quick feet, got better and better and better,” Orgeron said. “He’s playing pretty well right now.”
LSU benefitted Saturday night by the return of Ingram, which Orgeron said was a big advantage after the Tigers failed to get the ball in the end zone on four plays from the Missouri 1 in the final minute of a four-point loss in their previous outing.
“We ran some gap plays, a power play where we pulled the guard,” Orgeron noted. “We had some double-team, knocking people off the ball. We were physical.”
“We went into the game knowing we wanted to run the football,” Shanahan said. “That was the game plan, and we had a ton of success. We needed to take control and try to take charge, and really set the tone for the team.”
Davis-Price and fellow running back John Emery were the beneficiaries of their efforts after emphasizing short-yardage situations all week in practice.
Davis-Price had a career-high 135 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Emery netted 88 yards and one score.
“Those guys, they worked really hard throughout the week,” Davis-Price said. “It showed. They busted their behinds last week, they really did.”