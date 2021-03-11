Two-sport LSU athlete Maurice Hampton is entering the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed with The Advocate | Times-Picayune Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Tennessee native started in five games at safety for the LSU football team in 2020, and, as an outfielder on the baseball team, he's played in five games so far this season in a reserve role.
Hampton was a highly touted recruit when he signed with LSU in 2019, and, according to his father, the two-sport star turned down a $1.8 million signing bonus in the Major League Baseball draft to play both football and baseball for the Tigers.
If Hampton indeed leaves campus, LSU will lose a talent that arrived with plenty of promise and, while seeing limited time on the baseball diamond, was expected to compete for a starting job in a crowded and talented defensive back room.
Already, Hampton was contributing significantly as a defensive back on the LSU football team. He played in 13 games during LSU's national championship season in 2019, starting in one game against Arkansas. His role increased in a 2020 season in which the entire defense historically struggled, but he picked up experience playing in eight games, five starts, and had 27 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Hampton was expected to compete for a starting job again in 2021 under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, although the defensive back depth increased significantly with a strong recruiting class that focused on signing top safeties.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff signed three safeties in its 2021 class — including Top 100 overall recruits Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis Jr. — and veteran senior Todd Harris and former Top 100 recruit Jordan Toles were both also returning to compete for a safety position.
This story will be updated