LSU has hired Sean Baker as an analyst, according to the university's official staff directory.
Baker spent three seasons at Youngstown State working under then-head coach Bo Pelini, who was hired as LSU's defensive coordinator in January.
In 2017, Baker started out as a defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State, and he was elevated to an on-field role coaching linebackers the following two seasons.
A former safety at Ball State from 2008-2011, Baker was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior, and he set the school's career record with 18 interceptions.
Baker signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, and he spent five seasons in the NFL with the Bucs, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.
He played in five games with the Falcons in 2014, when he recorded two tackles.
Baker is the most recent addition to Orgeron's analyst staff.
Orgeron also hired former LSU defensive tackle Bennie Logan as a defensive analyst, an addition that brought the former second-team All-American back to Baton Rouge after playing in the NFL for six seasons.
Orgeron, who has placed a high value on his behind-the-scenes staffers, has begun to replace the eight analysts who were a part of the 2019 national championship who left Baton Rouge for full-time jobs.
The additions include Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, former Tulane and Saints assistant Carter Sheridan and Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.
LSU is also expected to hire McNeese State tight ends coach Derek Shay as a graduate assistant to replace former graduate assistant John Decoster, who left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.
Former LSU lead defensive analyst Roy Anderson joined the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant defensive backs coach, and defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove left Baton Rouge to become Texas Tech's linebackers coach.
Offensive analyst Jorge Munoz joined former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, and offensive analyst DJ Mangas joined former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady with the Carolina Panthers as an offensive assistant.
Former offensive analyst Blaine Gautier is now a wide receiver coach at McNeese State, and defensive analysts Dennis Johnson is a defensive line coach at Baylor, Kenechi Udeze is a linebackers coach at Vanderbilt and Ronnie Wheat is a safeties coach at Nevada.