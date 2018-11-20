The LSU Tigers remained No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, following their 42-10 win over Rice on Saturday night.

The CFP selection committee ranked LSU inside the top 10 Tuesday night, and if the Tigers win out, they will have a shot at a New Year's Six bowl. But ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said that LSU is "just holding up a spot right now" until teams like No. 8 Washington State win out the rest of their season, including conference championship games.

The top four remained the same: Alabama was No. 1 in the poll, and Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan filled out the rest of the top four.

The CFP National Championship Game is Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The CFP rankings will be updated each Tuesday through Nov. 27. The CFP selection show will be Sunday, Dec. 2. All of the rankings will be unveiled on ESPN.

If LSU is left out of the semifinals, the Tigers still have a chance to qualify for an at-large bid New Year's Six berth, which would still make the program one of the more unexpected stories of the college football season.

The Tigers opened at No. 25 in the AP poll but were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC media days.

CFP Top 25

1. Alabama 11-0

2. Clemson 11-0

3. Notre Dame 11-0

4. Michigan 10-1

5. Georgia 10-1

6. Oklahoma 10-1

7. LSU 9-2

8. Washington State 10-1

9. UCF 10-0

10. Ohio State 10-1

11. Florida 8-3

12. Penn State 8-3

13. West Virginia 8-2

14. Texas 8-3

15. Kentucky 8-3

16. Washington 8-3

17. Utah 8-3

18. Mississippi State 7-4

19. Northwestern 7-4

20. Syracuse 8-3

21. Utah State 10-1

22. Texas A&M 7-4

23. Boise State 9-2

24. Pittsburgh 7-4

25. Iowa State 6-4

CFP ranking announcements

• Nov. 27, 6 p.m.

• Dec. 2 (CFP selection show, TBA 11 a.m.)