In winning four of the past five games, the LSU women’s basketball team is in the midst of its best stretch of the season.
The next two games will determine exactly what that means.
The Lady Tigers (16-9, 7-6 in SEC play) are facing a tough twosome of road games beginning with No. 16/17 Kentucky (22-5, 9-4) Sunday that will shape their postseason chances and reveal how much they’ve improved from their early season doldrums.
“We’re playing good basketball,” LSU coach Nikki Faragas said. “When we put Rakell Spencer in lineup it changed our momentum. When we lost her (to a knee injury) it affected us. The next person had to step up. We were able to do that.
“This group is resilient. They know what’s at stake. It’s a young team playing at a mature level.”
That attribute will get tested against Kentucky and then again Thursday when the Lady Tigers visit SEC leader and No. 6 Mississippi State. LSU is mathematically still in the hunt for a double bye in the SEC tournament and on the bubble for the NCAA tournament with an RPI of 60.
LSU would be in much better shape had it not missed a golden opportunity in its first meeting with Kentucky. The Wildcats had two starters out, leading scorer Rhyne Howard and point guard Taylor Murray, but won, 64-60, on a tiebreaking 3-pointer by Maci Morris in the final minute.
LSU has overcome some of its early-season deficiencies, but this time will be facing a Wildcats squad at full strength. Howard, the 6-feet-2 freshman sensation, is the SEC’s fifth leading scorer with a 16.8 average and 6.8 rebounds per game. Morris, who scored 20 in the first meeting, averages 15.8 points and Murray 12.7 points and 3.7 assists.
“Howard could easily be Freshman of the Year,” Fargas said. “She can play anywhere on the floor one through five. We have to be aware of her game. But Maci Morris is the glue to that team. Has the experience, understands the game. They were without Murray and Howard. Maci Morris stepped up and carried her team.”
LSU can expect to see more of Kentucky’s true nature as a full-court pressing defense. The Lady Tigers committed 21 turnovers even with the Wildcats staying in a 2-3 zone most of the night. But LSU has shown more confidence in its inside game with the play of Faustine Aifuwa and the perimeter play has improved.
Aifuwa had career highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday win over Florida. She sank six perimeter jump shots, adding a new dimension to the LSU offense along with her dependable frontcourt mate Ayana Mitchell (13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds).
“I love these two,” LSU point guard Khayla Pointer said. “I would take them any given night, any given day. They’re unstoppable when they get in a zone.”
Aifuwa and Mitchell will need more support from the Lady Tigers perimeter game, namely Pointer, who had 12 points and six assists Thursday. She scored one point in the first meeting with Kentucky and played only 18 minutes. Her season has been one of up and down performances, mostly attributable to early foul trouble, a problem which arose again last time out.
LSU did get some uncommonly good 3-point shooting in the first meeting as Jaelyn Richard-Harris hit four and scored a career-high 16 points. But Fargas said Pointer, averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 assists, is the key.
“Our inability to make shots hurt us the first time,” Fargas said. “We had some wide-open shots. That will be the difference. Can we go on the road and make shots? Can we be intentional on getting Aifuwa and Mitchell the ball? Other players have got to step up. Pointer, (Shanice) Norton, we’ve got to have balanced attack.
“Khayla Pointer has got to keep herself in the game. She’s got to play smart. We can’t afford to have her out of the game and the last two games she’s been in foul trouble early on. She’s a player deceptive with her quickness, but she’s one of the best open floor guards in our game that can get to the rack or get somebody else a good look.”