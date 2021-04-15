Brought aboard 10 years ago to enhance LSU's reputation as a women's basketball powerhouse, Nikki Fargas was a rising star, an energetic young coach with a strong record and a championship pedigree.

Fargas' tenure at LSU was instead marked by mediocrity, as the Tigers all but disappeared from the national picture, beset by dozens of disappointing losses, shortcomings in recruiting and early player departures.

Fargas stepped down from her position as the head coach of LSU women's basketball this week, according to reports, with plans to pursue a career outside of coaching.

She had one year left on a contract that paid her $700,000 per season.

LSU — which made five straight Final Fours from 2004-08 — never finished better than fourth in the SEC under Fargas, a former star player at Tennessee who had built her own winning program at UCLA.

At LSU, however, The Tigers reached the Sweet 16 just twice, and they missed the NCAA tournament four times — including this year, when LSU quietly fell in the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 5.

Fargas was 176-128 overall and 81-77 in SEC play in her 10 seasons.

This season may have been the most disappointing of them all. Fargas herself had high hopes for what appeared to be her best team yet.

"It has the potential," Fargas said before the season began. "They have all the tools. It's just a matter of how quickly we can jell."

Led by seniors Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa, and with an emerging star in Tiara Young, the Tigers were poised to finish among the top four in the SEC, Fargas said.

"Anytime you're top four or five in our league, you should be nationally ranked, which should give us a better NCAA tournament seeding," she said before the season.

That didn't happen. In a pandemic-shortened year, LSU lost four of its first five games and closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak.