As LSU continues its charge up the college football rankings, it can rest assured its safely in the top 10 in another area: Cash.

LSU came in at No. 9 in the nation in terms of college football value, coming in behind SEC foes Auburn (No. 8), Alabama (No. 4) and Texas A&M at No. 1, according to a ranking by Forbes.

LSU comes in with $112 million in revenue, and $56 million in profit. The Tigers spend the second-most annually, behind only Alabama.

For the full list, click here.

LSU one of six teams in FBS with no turnovers, tied for first in SEC in turnover margin LSU goes into Saturday's showdown at Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS) as one of only six Football Bowl Subdivision teams that have not committed a turn…