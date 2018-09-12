lsuslufootball1200.090918 bf
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) scores LSU's final touchdown of the night as tight end Foster Moreau (18) blocks SLU's Ronald Cherry III in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 31-0.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

As LSU continues its charge up the college football rankings, it can rest assured its safely in the top 10 in another area: Cash. 

LSU came in at No. 9 in the nation in terms of college football value, coming in behind SEC foes Auburn (No. 8), Alabama (No. 4) and Texas A&M at No. 1, according to a ranking by Forbes

LSU comes in with $112 million in revenue, and $56 million in profit. The Tigers spend the second-most annually, behind only Alabama. 

