As LSU continues its charge up the college football rankings, it can rest assured its safely in the top 10 in another area: Cash.
LSU came in at No. 9 in the nation in terms of college football value, coming in behind SEC foes Auburn (No. 8), Alabama (No. 4) and Texas A&M at No. 1, according to a ranking by Forbes.
LSU comes in with $112 million in revenue, and $56 million in profit. The Tigers spend the second-most annually, behind only Alabama.
