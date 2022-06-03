HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ma'Khail Hilliard came back for his fifth year and has so far been the LSU Tigers' most consistent starting pitcher.
But Hilliard isn't satisfied.
"My expectation is to go to Omaha and give it the best shot that I have since I haven't been yet," Hilliard said. "So, no, I haven't exceeded my expectations, but I have a lot of things that I want to work towards and goals that I want to accomplish."
Hilliard holds a 7-1 record and a 4.04 ERA from the mound. What's enabled him to be successful is his curveball, which has more than one look to it.
"The best pitchers in the professional league have different ways that they throw different pitches, so there's multiple variations of it," Hilliard said. "For my curveball, I have the same grip every time it's just that I change the slot, change the release points. Sometimes I think of staying on my backside a little bit longer. Once I get to my release point, making sure I get over the top spin almost like if you visualize throwing a knife against a board, it's exactly what you want with the baseball."