Within a span of three days, LSU has bolstered its 2020 commitments with three defensive tackles.

Four-star defensive tackle Jalen Lee, who attends Live Oak High, announced his commitment to LSU on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Wednesday morning, becoming the eighth defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers in the current recruiting cycle.

"I want to help my home state win a national championship," Lee said on the radio show. "I feel like it's home there."

Lee said he called Ed Orgeron around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, but the LSU head coach didn't answer. Lee assumed he "was asleep or something," so he texted defensive line coach Dennis Johnson his intention to commit and Johnson got Orgeron on the phone shortly after.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Lee, is the nation's No. 31 defensive tackle recruit of his class, according to 247Sports, and he held offers from other Southeastern Conference schools like Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Lee is the first football player in Live Oak's history to commit to LSU, and he'd also be the first one to sign with the Tigers.

"Everybody has been blowing my phone up," Lee told The Advocate. "They want to talk about me being the first guy from Live Oak."

Lee announced his commitment a day after four-star Alabama defensive tackle Eric Taylor (nation's No. 25 DT) and two days after John Ehret defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (No. 46 DT), and he joins Haynesville's CamRon Jackson (nation's No. 44 DT) and Jordan Berry of Harbor City, California, (No. 53) as the fifth defensive tackle committed to the 2020 class.

LSU's 2020 class has 20 commitments, inching closer toward the 25 the NCAA permits per year. The Tigers rank No. 3 nationally, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.

Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four total linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), though the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama for highly coveted tackle Ishamel Sopsher from Amite High.

Following LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3, when the Crimson Tide outgained the Tigers 576-196, Orgeron made it clear he wanted change on the line of scrimmage.

"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said then. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."

Along with defensive end commitments Demon Clowney (No. 8 weak-side defensive end; Baltimore), Alec Bryant (No. 11 weak-side defensive end; Pearland, Texas) and Ali Gaye (No. 4 JUCO strong-side defensive end; Garden City (Kansas) Community College) Taylor's commitment makes seight defensive linemen in the 2020 class.

If each lineman follows through and signs with LSU, that would be the most defensive linemen signed in an LSU recruiting class since at least 2000. The Tigers signed seven defensive linemen in both the 2016 and 2013 recruiting cycles.

There still remains two top uncommitted defensive tackles in Louisiana: University High's Jaquelin Roy (No. 4 DT), who decommitted from LSU in February, and Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory (No. 14 DT).

"I've been talking to Jaquelin, all them boys," Lee said on "Off the Bench" "Like I said, LSU just feels like home. I don't want to go to nowhere else."

Advocate sports reporter Robin Fambrough contributed to this report

