This weekend marks the midway point of a juicy stretch of the SEC schedule in which top-10 matchups were common occurrences. There was last week's showdown featuring then-No. 2 LSU and ninth-ranked Auburn, which helped the former climb into the top spot of the AP poll. This week, it's the annual scuffle between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville. Of course, that game, which is filled with SEC East and CFP implications will take us into next week's highly-anticipated battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 when LSU and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa. And a week after that one, Auburn and Georgia will square off, giving the SEC four high-profile games in as many weeks. While Georgia and Florida is the headliner with LSU and Bama taking the week off to prepare for the game of the year in the SEC, several other league schools will try to work on their bowl resumes with the stretch run coming fast.
Sheldon Mickles
The Advocate's rankings
1. LSU
RECORD: 8-0, 4-0 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: After knocking off its third top-10 foe in eight games, LSU got a nice reward on Sunday when the Tigers rose to No. 1 in the AP poll. LSU, however, is more focused going into its second open date on its next top-10 bout battle with No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 9.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 8-0, 5-0 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Alabama continues to roll through its schedule, but the Crimson Tide, like LSU will enjoy an open date this weekend to prepare for its toughest tussle of the season. Get ready for another long week week of Tua Tagovaiiloa questions.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 7-1, 4-1 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 4½
STORYLINE: After back-to-back SEC road games, Florida had a chance to rest last weekend before taking its annual trek to Jacksonville, where the Gators will have a shot at taking a big step toward the East title and also bolster their No. 6 ranking with a win over the Bulldogs.
4. GEORGIA
RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 4½
STORYLINE: Basically, this is it for Georgia. That loss to South Carolina a few weeks ago has put the Bulldogs in a bind with Kirby Smart's team needing to get ahead of Florida with tough games remaining against Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M the next three weeks.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-2, 3-2 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 19
STORYLINE: Auburn is one of only two teams (Texas is the other) that has faced three bowl-eligible teams, but this week isn't one of them. The Tigers get to face an up-and-down Ole Miss team, trying not to look ahead to their annual border clash with Georgia next weekend.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 5-3, 3-2 West
THIS WEEK: vs. UTSA, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 38
STORYLINE: OK, A&M is officially over the hump. After alternating wins and losses in their first seven games, the Aggies finally have a modest winning streak going after taking out Mississippi State last week. They should be able to make it three in a row against UTSA, which is 3-4.
7. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 4-4, 2-4 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The season was definitely on the line when Kentucky, which had lost four of five games, thrashed Missouri last week, but a big win has the Wildcats thinking bowl game again. With a week off, they can contemplate their next four games — which are all very winnable.
8. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-3, 2-2 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Once 5-1 with five consecutive wins, Missouri needed an open date after its past two games. Losing at Vanderbilt and at Kentucky was not the way the Tigers wanted to go into a week off, especially with a game at top-10 Georgia coming next weekend.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-5, 2-3 West
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 19
STORYLINE: Ole Miss is in a bad spot here after having an open date to try and fix what has been an inconsistent team. Since a 2-1 start, the Rebels have lost four of five and must win three of the next four to be bowl eligible. It's not going to be easy, starting with Auburn.
10. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 3-5, 2-3 East
THIS WEEK: vs. UAB, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Tennessee by 11
STORYLINE: Just when you thought Tennessee was going to limp to the finish line after falling to Alabama, the Vols actually have a chance to become bowl eligible. It'll take some doing, but at least they'd have some hope if they avoid taking a step back and handle UAB.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 3-5, 2-4 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 14
STORYLINE: A double-overtime upset of Georgia in Athens may wind up being South Carolina's bowl game — unless the Gamecocks can get on track after two losses in a row. They're a big favorite against Vanderbilt, but remember what the Commodores did to Missouri?
12. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-5, 1-4 West
THIS WEEK: at Arkansas, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 7
STORYLINE: It's not getting any better in Starkville after the Bulldogs' swoon in late September and October, which came after a 2-0 start. They've lost four in a row and five of six, but there's some hope — for this week anyway — as cellar-dwelling Arkansas awaits.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-5, 1-3 East
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 14
STORYLINE: Vanderbilt had a week off after a huge upset of Missouri, which was rolling before being bounced out of Music City USA with a 21-14 loss. The big question is can the Commodores do it again vs. a reeling South Carolina team that needs a win at home.
14. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-6, 0-5 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 7
STORYLINE: The Razorbacks have now lost 16 SEC games in a row and their chances of chalking up a league win diminish greatly after this contest against a 3-5 State team. After that, its LSU in Baton Rouge and Missouri in Little Rock, so this is their best opportunity.
