Two heroes from LSU's 2019 title run will be honored as guest captains before the Tigers face off with Alabama on Saturday, but they won't be available as offensive reinforcements.

In fact, Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't even be in the building. LSU has been hosting guest captains virtually this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that will continue this week.

Burrow and Edwards-Helaire will also be joined by another pair of former Tigers stars in current L.A. Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and Eagles safety Jalen Mills, the team announced Thursday.

Our Guest Captains for Saturday Night in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/4JFT0sFXCC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2020 ...

Both Mills and Edwards-Helaire, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, have NFL games to participate in the following Sunday, making their appearances unlikely even in a non-pandemic season.

But Burrow, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Whitworth will not be playing on Sunday as each recovers from significant knee injuries. But neither will be walking onto the field at Tiger Stadium, instead joining the three others on the video board, according to LSU Athletic Department Spokesman Michael Bonnette.

+2 Former LSU star Joe Burrow in 'great spirits,' coach says, after reported ACL, MCL tears A promising rookie season for former LSU star Joe Burrow is over after 10 games with an MRI showing even "more damage than anticipated", accor…

Burrow underwent successful surgery this week on a torn ACL and MCL that ended the No. 1 overall pick's rookie season after just 10 games.

"Joe will begin the recover process and we look forward to his return," the team said.

His appearance will also come just more than a year to the day of his senior night with LSU, when he ran out of the tunnel at Tiger Stadium in a jersey reading "Burreaux" across his shoulders.

Joe Burrow's senior night was one year ago today.



His "Burreaux" jersey was one of many moments that made him an LSU legend 🙌



(via @LSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/rSDmDpb3Rp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 30, 2020 ...

Even with Burrow only available by video, the Tigers will be hopeful to recapture some of the lightning that he and Edwards-Helaire bottled during their 2019 showdown with Alabama in Tuscaloosa. That Tigers squad rode 393 yards and three touchdowns passing by Burrow, along with 180 total yards and four touchdowns by Edwards-Helaire to defeat the Crimson Tide 46-41.

Burrow's LSU teammates carried him off the field after the game, which marked the end of an 8-game losing streak for LSU against Alabama dating back to 2011.

But few are giving the 3-4 Tigers much hope against the unbeaten and top-ranked Crimson Tide this time around. LSU is more than a four-touchdown underdog for the game at Tiger Stadium following a loss to Texas A&M.

Alabama, meanwhile, is yet to be pushed in a game this season, winning all eight of its games by at least 17 points. They defeated Texas A&M 52-24 earlier this season, and are fresh off a 42-13 clobbering of the same Auburn team that defeated LSU 48-11 last month.