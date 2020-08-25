Ed Orgeron has coached college football almost every year since 1984, and in that time, he has never experienced a preseason camp quite like this one.

In a typical year, LSU would soon approach its first game Labor Day weekend. Players would begin discussing how much they want to hit another opponent. Anticipation would build for a possible championship run and the joyous feeling of game day.

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything, including the schedule. LSU has six weeks until its season opener Sept. 26 against Mississippi State. Preseason practice began last week, delayed from the beginning of August.

In order to keep players fresh and prepare them for the season, LSU designed its preseason schedule in an unprecedented way. It had to plan most of practice around classes, which eliminated the grueling parts of preseason camp, and arrange 25 practices over a seven-week period.

Throughout the preseason, Orgeron said LSU will practice Monday through Wednesday, take a day off Thursday, practice Friday and rest over the weekend. The cycle repeats every Monday.

“That’s never happened in the history of football camps since I’ve been coaching,” Orgeron said.

Preseason camp has changed over the years, evolving from two-a-days to acclimatization periods. Before the pandemic, college football programs started preseason camp in early August after months of summer workouts.

Teams practiced for about three weeks before classes began, an exhausting stretch that prepared them for the season. The first day of classes coincided with the beginning of game week at some schools.

Last year, for example, LSU scheduled 22 practices and three scrimmages over a four-week period before its season opener Aug. 31. Days at the facility often lasted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Orgeron said. Camp tested stamina and endurance. Players rarely received days off.

The pandemic changed that structure. Once the Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 schedule, the league set a preseason calendar that began Aug. 17. It started with a five-day acclimatization period, allowed 25 practices and limited teams to 20 hours of practice per week. The conference required schools to give athletes at least two days off per week until the week of the first game.

“It gives us more practice time," junior quarterback Myles Brennan said. "Especially with all the lost time we had in the spring and leading up to this point, I feel like we need as much time as we can to make up for what we lost.”

Though LSU has to wait an extra three weeks until its first game, Orgeron has developed a reputation for adjusting practices to keep players fresh. Using knowledge he gained during a season with the New Orleans Saints, Orgeron reduced the number of full-contact practices once he became head coach.

Last year, LSU drilled in full pads twice during game week. Practices lasted about 90 minutes, a much shorter session than when Les Miles was head coach, athletic trainer Jack Marucci told The Advocate last year. Marucci pointed out Miles “won a lot of games” with his demanding practice style.

Orgeron operated in a different way. He adjusted practices based on data collected by the athletic training staff. He changed workloads when player speeds decreased and reduced hitting in practice near the end of the regular season. LSU remained fresh throughout the 2019 season, the longest in college football history, and won the national championship.

“I think Coach O has done a great job of creating a schedule that helps us stay focused the entire time,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said. “Coach O has always done a good job of taking care of our bodies and making sure we’re able to peak at the right moment.”

This preseason presents another challenge entirely. LSU lost spring practice because of the pandemic. Summer workouts returned in a limited manner. Though the coaching staff had used morning Zoom meetings to install offensive and defensive schemes five times once practice began last week, months passed without full-team sessions.

“This next month and these next few weeks are going to be really important for us to continue to get our timing down and continue to gel with each other,” Brennan said.

Traditional camp lasted one week. Now that LSU has started school, the team will hold a short walk-through in the morning and practice in the afternoon Monday through Wednesday. Orgeron scheduled meetings Thursdays. Then LSU will practice Friday mornings before players have the weekend off.

Orgeron plans to structure the preseason like bowl practices, balancing rest with full contact sessions. He hasn’t expressed concern over possible burnout with so much time until the first game, but he wants LSU to maintain focus throughout the extended preseason.

“We have to save our team,” Orgeron said earlier this month on WNXX-FM, 104.5, “but also practice and stay sharp.”