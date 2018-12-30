SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Myles Brennan has lived through his share of adversity and lived to tell the tale of his circuitous path to Baton Rouge.

The 19-year-old sophomore gunslinger’s path to Tiger Stadium included living in a boat in the Florida Panhandle with his parents and sibling after Hurricane Katrina ravaged their home.

It included a high school career at Bay St. Louis, Miss. power St. Stanislaus High School that torched the state’s record books, finishing with the most career passing yards (15,027), including a senior season where the 6-foot-5-inch quarterback threw for 5,797 yards and 64 touchdowns in 15 games.

That meteoric success led to a myriad of college scholarship offers, with 19 programs from across the country vying for Brennan’s cannon of a throwing arm.

Brennan eventually chose to follow Les Miles and former offensive coordinator Cam Cameron to Baton Rouge, giving the Tigers a centerpiece for their 2017 recruiting class.

He kept his commitment to the school, despite Miles being fired midway through the 2016 season, giving Ed Orgeron a celestial talent in his first recruiting class.

Brennan’s unwavering commitment to the Tigers was put to the test this spring, when Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow transferred to LSU, assuming the starting role virtually from the start.

Leaving Baton Rouge was never an option for the sophomore, who decided to stick around when fellow quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse left.

“I’ve taken advantage of this year, in terms of being able to learn from somebody like,” Brennan said of Burrow. “He’s done a great job managing the game, making big plays and just doing what the coaches have asked him. So, I’m excited, I’m being patient and waiting my turn. I’m taking advantage of the time; it’s not my time yet.”

It’s that commitment to the purple and gold that stands out for first-year Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Ensminger has been around the college game for more than three decades and understands how vital a healthy quarterback room is for a team.

He believes that Brennan and Burrow have a special bond, pushing each other each day in practice, which benefits the Tigers as a whole in the long run.

“Over the course of the summer, Myles and Joe became really good friends and they helped each other,” Ensminger said. “They taught each other a lot and Myles has been taking it all in and learning a lot during the process, with Joe kind of taking it over.”

Ensminger says that Brennan is the future of the Tigers offense, with passing skills that allow him to spread the field in ways that few can.

He believes that Brennan’s unwavering commitment to Orgeron and the Tigers shows the type character that the quarterback has.

“Coaching him and getting to know his family and everything has been great because he’s just a great kid,” Ensminger said. “He’s a great person. He was born to come to LSU. LSU means everything to him, and he’s biding his time right now. He’s one play away from starting, and he’s been like that all year, so I think he prepared for that and he’s ready for it.”

Orgeron shares his offensive coordinator’s view of the sophomore, going into great detail about Brennan’s potential during a press conference in November, referencing a lower body injury that hobbled Brennan for much of the season.

“I think he's developed a lot in the season. I talked to him the other day. He said he's learned a lot this year, he's gotten better in his fundamentals,” Orgeron said. “Again, for most of the year, he was nursing a minor injury, but I do believe, if called upon tomorrow night, he's ready to play and do well."

Brennan said the lower body injury he suffered before the start of the season has healed and that he’s dedicating his offseason to gaining weight so he can avoid the same predicament going forward.

He’s been working with LSU’s strength and conditioning coaches on developing a meal regimen that will allow him to gain upwards of 20 pounds to his slim frame.

Brennan, who’s listed at 183 pounds, wants to clock in north of 200 by the time the 2019 season kicks off, which will allow him to build strength and dexterity to match his passing acumen.

“Our strength coaches came out with a stat sheet a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve gained 20 pounds this season, but I’ve also lost those 20 pounds,” Brennan said. “So, it’s about putting and that weight and keep it on.”

Keeping that weight on will be a challenge for Brennan, but it’s an obstacle he’s ready to tackle—joining a laundry list of adversity he’s hurdled in 19 years of life.

“[Katrina] was a big test. If I learned anything, it was to persevere,” Brennan said. “We hit rock bottom. We lost the car, we were carless and homeless. We didn’t know what to do. So, I feel that’s prepared me, not just for this, but for beyond college and life in general.”