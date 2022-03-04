The No. 6 LSU beach volleyball team (4-0) returns to LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for a big five-game home tournament this weekend.
The Tigers will play the No. 4 Loyola Marymount Lions (4-0), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (4-0), Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas (4-1), Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (0-4) and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-1) over the weekend. Along with those five, the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) — whose lone loss is to LSU — and the UAB Blazers (0-3) also will play.
It will be the first game for full capacity at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium since the Tigers set an NCAA record attendance of 2,407 attendees when the No. 1 Tigers beat No. 2 UCLA in February 2020.
“For us to be able to play well at home against teams that want to beat us is going to be a lot of fun,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “We are looking forward to being back at home and in front of our fans.”
The matchup with No. 4 Loyola Marymount at 10 a.m. on Sunday looms large for LSU. The Tigers were upset by the Lions in the NCAA tournament in May.
The LSU lineup will look different than it did in May. The Tigers lost most of their starting lineup, including its first-court pair of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth who went undefeated last season.
Nuss ended her career with the most wins in collegiate beach volleyball history. The Tigers also lost the players with the second- and third-most wins in Claire Coppola and Olivia Ordonez.
LSU is learning to adjust to life without those star players.
"Even with new faces and a different looking roster, we know who we are,” Brock said before the season. “We’re excited about the opportunity heading into the season.”
This year, the Tigers are led by seniors Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, the only players who saw significant time on the sand last year.
In LSU’s opening weekend matchup, the Tigers went 4-0 on courts two, three and five, while going 3-1 on court 4 and 2-2 on court one.
The Tigers have a chance to pick up more wins this weekend. Other than Loyola Marymount, none of the programs in the tournament have been to the NCAA tournament.
On Saturday, LSU will start at 10 a.m against the Islanders before playing the Javelinas at 4 p.m. before finishing with the Golden Eagles at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, after the matchup with the Lions, the Tigers will finish the weekend with the Lumberjacks at 4 p.m.
All the games will be streamed on Varsity Sports Now with the matchup versus Loyola Marymount broadcast on Cox YurView.