Lane Kiffin may be a long way from the SEC these days, but he's always willing to twist the knife when it comes to LSU.

Joking during an interview on ESPN 104.5 as he recalled Alabama's overtime win against the Tigers in 2014, the current Florida Atlantic coach said the Crimson Tide managed to win because the stadium wasn't loud enough.

"We were able to whistle from the sidelines and audible to the pick play – I mean rub play, not pick play – to score down there in the endzone," Kiffin said jokingly.

He was recalling the pass from quarterback Blake Sims to DeAndrew White that secured Alabama's 20-13 win in Baton Rouge.

"Come on Tiger fans, you gotta be a little louder," Kiffin said. "I thought it was supposed to be loud there at night. Night games in Baton Rouge were supposed to be tough or something.”

Kiffin, always willing to troll other teams, made light of the Tigers offensive system last season when asked about it in March, commenting on the number of shifts in the offense under since-departed Matt Canada.

The one-time Oakland Raiders and University of Tennessee head coach had served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-'16 before a busy offseason that had him rumored as the choice of former Southern California colleague Ed Orgeron to join his new regime at LSU.

Kiffin eventually opted for a head coaching job in Conference USA. His school did not face an opponent from the SEC in 2017 and has none scheduled for the upcoming season.

Kiffin did, however, have some kind words for Orgeron and his defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, adding that he doesn't think the talent gap is that far off between LSU and Alabama, other than one position.

"So much has to do with the quarterback. We become really good coaches when we have quarterbacks. And when a guy gets hurt we become really bad coaches all of a sudden," Kiffin said. "So that position probably has been a big difference over whatever, these last however many years there of quarterback play at the position of Alabama vs. LSU."

Rabalais: As LSU knows better than most, volatility the new normal with college QBs Matt Flynn is only 33 years old, which may or not be hard to believe, depending on your point of view.

While Kiffin didn't specifically address the Tigers' current situation, his comments came a day after Justin McMillan became the second quarterback in as many days -- joining Lowell Narcisse -- to announce his transfer from the program.

The transfers leave the Tigers with just two scholarship quarterbacks, junior Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan, along with two walk-ons, Andre Sale and Jordan Loving. No starter has yet been named.

LSU begins its season on Sunday, Sept. 2 against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For the full ESPN 104.5 interview with Lane Kiffin, click here.

Can't see video below? Click here.