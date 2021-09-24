LSU has placed men’s tennis co-head coach Chris Brandi on administrative leave, LSU athletic department spokesman Cody Worsham confirmed Friday.
Worsham would not divulge the nature of Brandi’s suspension, but did say that there would be a “university investigation” into his situation.
“LSU Athletics can confirm that men’s tennis co-head coach Chris Brandi has been placed on administrative leave, pending a university investigation,” Worsham said in a statement. “Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Brandi serves as co-head coach with his father, Andy, who has not been placed on leave and continues to coach the program.
They were hired by former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva in June 2017. Chris Brandi came to LSU from Florida where he was an assistant coach. Andy Brandi was formerly the longtime women’s coach at Florida from 1985-2001, leading that program to three NCAA and 14 Southeastern Conference titles.
Chris Brandi played at TCU and at Florida, where he was an All-American doubles player in 2004.
The Tigers next compete Oct. 2-3 in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.