LSU’s Cade York got his kicks in the fog last year at Florida with one of the most memorable field goals in program history.

Now he’s aiming for one of college football’s top individual prizes.

York was named Wednesday to the 30-man preseason watch list announced by the Palm Beach (Florida) County Sports Commission.

A 6-foot-1, 198-pound junior from McKinney, Texas, York was a Lou Groza semifinalist and second-team All-American in 2020. He made 18 of 21 field goals and all 36 extra-point attempts last season after going 21 of 27 on field goals and 89 of 93 on PATs in 2019.

York had his signature moment against the Gators. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Florida’s Marco Wilson for throwing LSU tight end Kole Taylor’s shoe after a tackle, York came on and drilled a school-record 57-yard field goal through the fog in Gainesville. It proved to be the winning points in the Tigers’ stunning 37-34 upset of the then No. 6-ranked Gators.

Also named to the Lou Groza watch list was Louisiana Tech’s Jacob Barnes, a redshirt freshman from Woodlawn. Barnes was 12 of 14 on field goals in 2020 and made all 33 PAT attempts.

Seven other kickers from the Southeastern Conference were also named to the list: Anders Carlson, Auburn; Jace Christmann, Florida; Chase McGrath, Tennessee; Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Jack Podlesny, Georgia; Will Richard, Alabama; and Matt Ruffalo, Kentucky

Also released Thursday was the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. No LSU punter was on the list, but Tulane’s Ryan Wright and UL’s Rhys Byrns were selected. A junior, Wright averaged 45.2 yards per kick on 65 punts. Byrns, also a junior, averaged 43.5 yards per kick on 36 attempts.

Two more days of watch lists lie ahead. Thursday, the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) and the Wuerffel Trophy (community service oriented award) watch lists will be released. Friday, the Walter Camp Award (most outstanding player) watch list comes out. There is no watch list for the Heisman Trophy.

LSU's Derek Stingley, Eli Ricks on Nagurski Award watch list; Ed Ingram makes Outland list Tuesday was another busy day for state schools and Louisiana natives when the Football Writers Association of America announced two more footb…

LSU PLAYERS ON PRESEASON WATCH LISTS

Maxwell Award (Outstanding player): WR Kayshon Boutte

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Bednarik Award (Defensive player of the year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding receiver): Kayshon Boutte

Rimington Trophy (Center): Liam Shanahan

Butkus Award (Linebacker): Damone Clark

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Bronco Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player of the year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Outland Trophy (Best interior lineman): G Ed Ingram

Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): Cade York

Ray Guy Award (Best punter): None

REMAINING WATCH LIST SCHEDULE

Thursday: Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player), Wuerffel Trophy (Community service)

Friday: Walter Camp Award (Most outstanding player)