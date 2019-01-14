The first two Southeastern Conference games for the LSU men’s basketball team has been a classic case of two extremes.
The good news for coach Will Wade is LSU leads the league in scoring with 91.0 points per game and ranks second in field-goal accuracy at 50.4 percent.
The bad news: The Tigers are 11th in scoring defense in giving up 83.5 points a game and are 12th in field-goal defense with opponents hitting 46.1 percent of their shots from the floor.
In Wade’s eyes, the fact that LSU is one of just four unbeatens left in league play doesn’t cover up the fact that his defense has to show marked improvement going forward.
He wouldn’t mind one bit if LSU (12-3, 2-0 SEC) got it together on the defensive end when the Tigers tangle with No. 18 Ole Miss (13-2, 3-0) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in The Pavilion.
The defensive numbers are a real concern for Wade going into the game against Ole Miss, which has been a huge surprise in the early stages of conference play after being picked to finish in the cellar in its first season under coach Kermit Davis.
The Rebels cracked the AP poll for the first time in six years Monday after blasting then-No. 11 Auburn by 15 points and then chalked up a road win against Mississippi State, which was 14th, in a four-day span last week to stretch its winning streak to 10 games.
“Our defense has not been good in SEC play … we have to get that corrected,” Wade said. “We are giving up 84 points per game during SEC play, which is going to bite us sooner rather than later. So we have to get that corrected.”
A defensive turnaround would be timely against Ole Miss, which is third in conference play in scoring at 81.3 points per game and makes 47.0 percent of its field-goal attempts to rank fourth in the SEC.
Most of the offensive has been done by guards Terence Davis, Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler and guard/forward Blake Hinson.
They combined for 67 of Ole Miss’ 81 points in a four-point victory over Mississippi State on Saturday with Hinson going off for 26 points.
Tyree had 19 points, while Davis finished with 12 and Shuler 10.
That foursome has accounted for 75.5 percent of the Rebels’ average of 81.3 points per game.
Tyree ranks fourth in SEC games with 18.3 points a game with Davis (16.7), Hinson (14.7) and Shuler (11.7) following — giving the Rebels the most productive group of guards in the league.
“They’ve had different guys step up,” Wade said. “They have multiple guards go for big numbers, so that is something we have to make sure we shut down.
“The problem is when you shut one of them down, they have multiple others that can do the same thing. That has been problematic for us.”
Wade, whose team was picked to finish last in the league a year ago, got off to a 2-1 conference start en route to an 8-10 finish. Ole Miss has topped that with its 3-0 start after their 14th-place prediction.
“Coach Davis has them playing with a purpose,” he said. “He has them playing his style, which is a very successful and winning style. So they are a very dangerous team.”
Days OK
Wade said freshman forward Darius Days, who injured his left knee in the second half of Saturday’s game at Arkansas, will play against Ole Miss.
Wade said Days, who had issues with the same knee in high school, suffered just a bone bruise when he collided with an Arkansas player while vying for a rebound.
The basics
WHAT: LSU at No. 18 Ole Miss
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: The Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
Briefly
• LSU and Ole Miss meet for the 210th time in a series that started back in 1910. The Tigers have won four of the past five meetings and have a 121-88 all-time edge.
• Ole Miss has three guards with 45 assists or more in 15 games: Terence Davis has 53, while Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler have 49 and 46, respectively.
• Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, an assistant at LSU under close friend John Brady, has never faced the Tigers in 21 seasons (656 career games) as a head coach.
Probable lineups
LSU (12-3, 2-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 13.2 6.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.3 3.3
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 6.9 3.1
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.2 5.5
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 6.8 4.7
Key reserves
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.4 2.6*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 8.6 6.5
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 6.7 4.7
* assists
Ole Miss (13-2. 3-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Breein Tyree 6-2 Jr. 17.5 3.3*
G Terence Davis 6-4 Sr. 15.7 3.5*
G Devontae Shuler 6-2 So. 10.6 4.2
G/F Blake Hinson 6-7 Fr. 9.7 3.1
C Dominic Olejniczak 7-0 Jr. 6.4 3.2
Key reserves
F Bruce Stevens 6-8 Sr. 8.7 4.3
F KJ Buffen 6-7 Fr. 6.1 5.1
G D.C. Davis 5-11 Sr. 2.8 1.4
* assists