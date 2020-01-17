A screenshot from a TikTok video shows the LSU football team, along with Gemi Bordelon, doing the "Get the Gat Challenge" at the White House ahead of their meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, January 17, 2020.
You can dress them in their Sunday best and take them to the White House, but these LSU football players will always stay true to themselves.
Need proof? Check out this viral video featuring the Tigers that's taking the internet by storm.
Before the Tigers were set to meet with President Donald Trump in honor of their national championship win, the team took time to post the latest entry in their "Get the Gat Challenge," live from the White House.
Much like the New Orleans Saints with "Choppa Style," the Tigers embraced the 1992 New Orleans bounce classic to fuel them on their national championship run, often seen on social media dancing to it on social media post-victory.
President Trump, right, points out LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, during a ceremony honoring the members of the Louisiana State University NCAA college championship football team in the East Room at the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: DCSH107
President Donald Trump is presented with a jersey from Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump greets Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, and members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump greets members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump looks to Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, third from left, and team during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, including quarterback Joe Burrow, and during an event to honor them in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump welcomes members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers football team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump looks to Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, third from left, and team during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. ORG XMIT: DCEV401
President Donald Tump welcomes members of the Louisiana State University National Championship football team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: DCSH201
President Trump gestures during a ceremony honoring the members of the Louisiana State University NCAA college championship football team in the East Room at the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: DCSH108
LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, gestures during a ceremony honoring the members of the NCAA college championship football team in the East Room at the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: DCSH106
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, as he honors the members of the Louisiana State University NCAA college championship football team in the East Room at the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: DCSH105
Quarterback Joe Burrow and teammates listen as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the NCAA football national champion Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV111
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the NCAA football national champion Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV113