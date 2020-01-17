br.lsugatwh.adv

A screenshot from a TikTok video shows the LSU football team, along with Gemi Bordelon, doing the "Get the Gat Challenge" at the White House ahead of their meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, January 17, 2020. 

You can dress them in their Sunday best and take them to the White House, but these LSU football players will always stay true to themselves. 

Need proof? Check out this viral video featuring the Tigers that's taking the internet by storm. 

Before the Tigers were set to meet with President Donald Trump in honor of their national championship win, the team took time to post the latest entry in their "Get the Gat Challenge," live from the White House.

The video was posted by Twitter user Subtweet Shawn, who helped start the challenge along with LSU players. Friday's video was also posted to TikTok earlier in the day.

The video features the Tigers dancing to Lil Elt's "Get the Gat" along with a woman, later identified to be Gemi Bordelon, the wife of former LSU and NFL player Ben Bordelon. 

Bordelon was identified by her daughter on Twitter.

Much like the New Orleans Saints with "Choppa Style," the Tigers embraced the 1992 New Orleans bounce classic to fuel them on their national championship run, often seen on social media dancing to it on social media post-victory. 

