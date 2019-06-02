With the bases loaded and a full count to one of the most dangerous hitters of the weekend, LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn called for a breaking ball.

The Tigers were on a deep slide in their hosted NCAA regional.

Their 3-0 lead to Southern Miss in Sunday's championship game had evaporated.

The Golden Eagles had knocked LSU starter Eric Walker out in the top of the fifth — a grueling half-inning that took over a half-hour, two pitchers and 55 pitches to finish.

And with Southern Miss leading 4-3 in the top of the fifth, Golden Eagles right fielder Matt Wallner, who'd already hit two home runs in the regional, was set to bury the Tigers with a single swing.

LSU reliever Matthew Beck threw a breaking ball. Wallner swung past it for strike three. The damage was done.

The championship series may have needed a second game on Monday if the inning hadn't ended there.

LSU may not have beaten Southern Miss 6-4 and been on its way to its 13th super regional in program history, where the Tigers will host Florida State next weekend at Alex Box Stadium.

But a breaking ball on a pressure-cooker full count? Usually you'd expect to see straight heat.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri indeed wanted fastballs against Wallner. He'd coached Wallner last summer on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, where he learned that Wallner "with one swing of the bat can change an entire game."

Mainieri saw Wallner hit a three-run home run off the snarling Tiger sign beyond the right field fence — nicknamed "The Intimidator" — in Southern Miss' 15-3 win over Arizona State on Friday.

That pitch had been a breaking ball.

So before Saturday night's winner's bracket game against Southern Miss, Mainieri told Dunn: "You can't be afraid of him. You've got to go right after him and challenge him with the fastball."

And the LSU pitching staff did pelt fastballs at Wallner in that 8-4 win, and the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Minnesota native went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts.

But in one of Sunday's most crucial moments, Dunn averted the plan with Beck on the mound.

"AD made a very courageous call there on a 3-2 breaking ball," Mainieri said. "We got that out, and that kept us in the game basically."

And that's how the bullpen emerged as the savior of the night — a collection of pitchers that had gone through a bumpy season with blown saves, inconsistent play and injury.

Reliever Trent Vietmeier — fresh off what Mainieri called a "miraculous recovery" in what LSU feared could be a season-ending injury — replaced Beck and pitched two scoreless innings, paving the way for a three-run seventh inning when the Tigers set the final score.

Even then, the lead was only two runs. A four-run lead Saturday night seemed enough, right before Southern Miss second baseman Matt Guidry golfed a seventh-inning grand slam off Zach Hess to tie the game.

Southern Miss caused trouble again Sunday in the eighth, when they had runners on second and third with one out against LSU reliever Devin Fontenot.

But Fontenot pumped a foul-tip strikeout past Southern Miss catcher Cole Donaldson on a full count, then forced center fielder Hunter LeBlanc to ground out to end the threat.

LSU first baseman Chris Reid flicked the baseball to the mound like a Kobe Bryant fadeaway on his way back to the dugout.

And why not?

The Tigers bullpen had come through in the clutch.

"We knew going into the postseason we had to help our game in order to take us deep into wherever we wanted to go," said Fontenot (5-2, 3.86 ERA), who earned the two-inning save. "That's what we've been doing: trusting our stuff and going out and competing.