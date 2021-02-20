The stretch of games in which LSU lost four of five games, including one in an unconventional manner, is in the distant past as far as the Tigers are concerned.
While its defense has been improving a bit lately, Will Wade’s team has gotten especially offensive in the past 11 days — when its back was pressed to the wall.
After averaging 68.8 points in those four setbacks between Jan. 19 and Feb. 3, LSU has been on a scoring spree by comparison in beating Mississippi State 94-80 and No. 16 Tennessee 78-65.
Saturday’s game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center produced more of the same offensive fireworks when LSU put five players in double figures and overpowered Auburn 104-80.
It was the first time LSU scored 100 points or more in a regulation Southeastern Conference game since crushing Tennessee 119-87 back on Feb. 23, 1992.
It also tied the third-highest scoring game of the Wade era, just five points shy of the Tigers’ 109 points in a rout of Northwestern State a year ago.
Cam Thomas led the scoring parade as he reached the 25-point mark for the fifth time in the past six games, going for a game-high 27 in just 29 minutes.
It was also his 12th game with at least 25 points and his 15th game with 20 or more in his 20-game college career.
“Just moving around and offensive transition,” Thomas said after LSU outscored Auburn 25-13 on the break. “We got out in transition early and that’s what got us going — our transition offense.”
Going into the game, Wade said limiting Auburn’s high-flying transition offense would be a key.
“Our defense led to to our offense,” he said. “When we were able to get the stops, we were able to get out in offensive transition. We basically doubled them up in transition.”
Thomas’ 27 points was just a start for LSU’s offense, which had a season-high 39 made field goals — just 10 days after its previous best of 38 at Mississippi State.
LSU went on to score a healthy 1.368 points per possession on 76 possessions with a lot of other contributors on that end of the floor.
Trendon Watford finished with 18 points, Darius Days had 17, Javonte Smart chipped in 16 and Josh LeBlanc came off the bench to get 12 for LSU (14-6, 9-4 SEC).
Watford had a game-high 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and LeBlanc pulled down 10 rebounds to complete his first double-double for his hometown team.
LeBlanc's points and rebounds were career-highs with LSU.
Auburn (11-12, 5-9 SEC) got 26 points from Sharife Cooper, while Allen Flanigan had 13 and JT Thor 10.
LSU, which shot a season-low 30.8% in scoring 60 points in an 18-point loss to Alabama on Feb. 3, has been on a roll since. It connected on 54.3% Saturday for its third consecutive game above 50% from the field.
LeBlanc made all six of his field-goal attempts, while Days was 6 of 10, Smart 6 of 11 and Watford 8 of 16. Smart was 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc and Days was 4 of 7.
“We trust in each other even more, and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last three games,” Watford said of their offensive success lately. “Everyone has been contributing to it for a team win.”
“We haven’t done anything different (since the Alabama game),” Thomas said. “We’re just moving the ball more. Just ball movement, really. That’s what’s helping us … that’s pretty much it.”
After Auburn led 10-5 early, LSU’s went off and built its largest lead of the game at 98-70 on a dunk by reserve center Josh Gray with 3:43 remaining.
After LSU was up 50-34 at halftime, Auburn, which made just 37.0% of its shots for the game, never got closer than 15 points.
“I’m disappointed in our team,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said, “in our play, executions, preparations, and in how we competed.”
“It was a good win, I know we guarded well,” Wade said. “They scored a lot of points, but it was a high-possession game.
“Any time you shoot over 50% and hold the other team under 40%, if everything else is somewhat manageable, you’re going to have a great chance to win.”