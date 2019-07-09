Tonea Marshall.jpg
LSU junior hurdler Tonea Marshall, shown earlier this season, won the gold medal for the USA at the U23 NACAC championships this past weekend in Mexico. Marshall's time of 12.57 seconds broke her own school record of 12.66 seconds.

LSU junior Tonea Marshall set a school record in the 100-meter hurdles in winning the gold medal at the U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) this past weekend.

Representing the USA, Marshall recorded a time of 12.57 seconds to win the gold medal in the meet held in Queretaro, Mexico.

Marshall lowered the old school mark of 12.66 that she set in finishing third in the final at the NCAA championships on June 8 in Austin, Texas.

Marshall's time was also a meet record.

Teammate Brittley Humphrey, also a junior, won the bronze medal for the U.S. in the 400 hurdles with a time of 57.34 seconds.

