In its first meeting of the season with Arkansas on Jan. 15, the LSU basketball team couldn’t hold on to an eight-point lead in the final nine minutes on its home floor.
In the rematch Wednesday night, Arkansas made LSU pay double for letting their first matchup get away.
No. 14 Arkansas earned a hard-fought sweep of their Southeastern Conference home-and-home series when it held on for a 77-76 win over LSU in a noisy Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
In a tense thriller in which neither team led by more than seven points, Arkansas made the plays down the stretch that proved to be the difference.
The biggest came with LSU holding a 76-74 lead with 46 seconds left.
A 3-point field-goal attempt by Stanley Umude came off the rim, but the Tigers’ Mwani Wilkinson was called for a hook-and-hold on Kamani Johnson.
Johnson made the first of two free throws, and after Eric Gaines missed with a shot with 14.3 seconds to play, Arkansas’ JD Notae sank a pair of free throws with 8.6 seconds left for the winning margin.
Xavier Pinson’s attempt at a game-winning layup never had a chance with one second left, and Arkansas danced off with the win.
Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 SEC) had four players score in double figures even though LSU (20-10, 8-9) did a solid job on Notae, who was the SEC and national player of the week after pouring in 30 points in a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
Umude scored 23 points, Jaylin Williams had 19 points before fouling out with 4:27 to go, Au’Diese Toney had 18 and Notae had 12.
Arkansas spoiled a brilliant performance by LSU’s Tari Eason, who had 24 points and seven rebounds.
Eason scored 19 points in the second half, including 10 during a six-minute stretch in which he helped LSU gain a seven-point lead with 6:31 remaining.
But Eason fouled out with 1:35 to play, which hurt LSU down the stretch.
Darius Days finished with 19 points and Pinson had 12.