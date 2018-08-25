Being an athletic director is a thankless job. Before Joe Dean accepted the job in 1987, my old sports editor, Sam King, asked him why he would want to risk his "Mr. String Music" popularity for a job that is an endless flowing river of complaints.
The masses think of you, if at all, as the jerk who raises ticket and concession prices every year and doesn’t pay to put enough toilets in the stadium. The villain who only schedules games when it rains — or moves them to 11 a.m. for TV. And the fool who hired that lousy coach Joe Six Pack knows he could coach circles around — while still cooking the perfect steak on his grill.
In his decade as LSU’s athletic director, Joe Alleva has received more than his share of criticism. He has, at times, been his own biggest public-relations headache.
But Alleva has had a pretty darned good past couple of weeks, with some big decisions and a big hand in a story that went a long way toward brightening what had been a dark month for LSU football running up to the 2018 season. Credit, as the saying goes, is due.
First, there was the news that LSU and Clemson will play in a home-and-home series for the first time ever in 2025 and 2026. There has been a rising tide of dissatisfaction among ticket-buying fans, not only at LSU but across college football, unhappy with the constant parade of blockbuster neutral site non-conference games while they get Wossamotta U. and Northeastern Polytech State at home.
Yes, LSU is opening next Sunday in Arlington, Texas, against Miami instead of the Hurricanes coming to Death Valley followed by the Tigers making a trip to South Beach. And there are more such games on the horizon, with reports that LSU may play a pair of neutral-site games against Florida State in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Orlando. But the next decade sees LSU playing home-and-home series against Texas, UCLA, Oklahoma and Arizona State in addition to Clemson. The latter is in response to what fans want to see more of, as well as an important nod to the kind of scheduling that will play well with the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Fans also want the right to have a beer at a ballgame if they so choose. To that end, LSU announced this week that it will open a sports bar area called The Chute beneath the south stands in Tiger Stadium. The 1,250-seat facility will allow fans to purchase beer and food between 2½ hours before kickoff through the start of the fourth quarter.
The Chute, along with the Skyline Club (beer and wine) at the top of the south upper deck, is allowing LSU to chip away at the Southeastern Conference’s archaic rule prohibiting alcohol sales in non-premium seating areas.
LSU, with Alleva doing the lobbying, has been trying for years to try to get enough SEC member schools on its side to overturn the prohibition rule. If more schools add speakeasies like The Chute, perhaps stadium-wide alcohol sales will finally be permitted. It will be an additional revenue stream for schools (which may help keep ticket prices down) and could help with getting and keeping fans in the stands.
By the way, if you notice, Tiger Stadium has never looked better, with all the gates and lighting and the rusting dormitory windows that have been replaced. You have to give credit to Alleva for those projects, too.
Fans who want to watch LSU football want to watch a winner. Having Kristian Fulton back playing cornerback this fall will definitely help the Tigers in that department.
LSU has spent months appealing and then appealing again what was initially a two-year NCAA suspension for Fulton for trying to falsify a drug test. Fulton’s first appeal earlier this month was denied, and it appeared he would have to serve the full two-year suspension originally handed down after his February 2017 infraction.
But LSU kept at it. Alleva was heavily involved in the process, investing significant time and resources that included sending a four-page letter to the NCAA on Fulton’s behalf. That letter was instrumental in the NCAA’s decision Thursday to change Fulton’s suspension from two years to one, making him eligible immediately based on time already served.
So if you go to Tiger Stadium this fall to watch Fulton and the Tigers play, pay a visit to The Chute and lift a toast to Alleva. At least until the next time he makes a decision that rankles you.
Hey, he’s an athletic director. It’s written into the job description.