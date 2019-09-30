The NFL's Week 4 action offered a retrospective on the 2016 LSU football roster, and four teammates from that group had big moments on Sunday.

Those four players -- running backs Leonard Fournette and Darrel Williams, wide receiver DJ Chark and tight end Foster Moreau -- all took different paths to the NFL, but made their presence felt in wins for their new teams.

FOSTER MOREAU

Rookie tight end Foster Moreau had the least impact statistically, but he hauled in his first NFL touchdown in what turned out to be a winning effort for the Oakland Raiders.

The 4th-round pick, an alum of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, grabbed a 17-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr in the first quarter.

Can't see the video below? Click here

It was a big day for former LSU dudes in the NFL Week 4. This was rookie tight end Foster Moreau's first NFL touchdown.



The announcers clearly weren't expecting it, considering he was initially confused for Darren Waller.pic.twitter.com/0BTQDIndjT — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 30, 2019

The catch even surprised the announcers, who confused him with teammate Darren Waller initially.

The fifth-round pick had three catches for 31 yards on the game, and has six for 51 on the season.

DARREL WILLIAMS

Given a chance to shine the past few weeks with regular playing time, former Tigers running back Darrel Williams made his presence felt with his first two career rushing touchdowns, the second of which was a game-winner in the Chiefs' shootout with the Lions.

Both of Williams' scores were 1-yard runs that came in the fourth quarter.

Can't see the videos below? Click here, and here

Next up Darrel Williams with a first of his own: NFL rushing TD No. 1 on Sunday with the Chiefs. And it got even better ... pic.twitter.com/S5nmu3VMfM — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 30, 2019

--

BOOM. TD No. 2 is the game-winner.



He finished with 8 carries for 13 yards, and also added 3 catches for 43 yards. Making a case to keep that job even with the other D. Williams (Damien) returns to the field. pic.twitter.com/VVHLfZ3tq4 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 30, 2019

--

Williams finished the game with 8 carries for 13 yards and two touchdowns, also adding 3 catches for 43 yards. He has 75 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving total on the season, all of which came in the Chiefs' past two games.

Williams signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He attended John Ehret high school and is a native of Marrero, Louisiana.

LEONARD FOURNETTE

The New Orleans native Leonard Fournette doesn't need much introduction, but what he did against the Denver Broncos certainly does: 29 carries for 225 yards.

The third-year player, drafted No. 4 overall in 2017, was held out of the endzone. He did, however, rip off several huge runs -- including the 88-yarder below.

Can't see the video? Click here

And obviously there's Leonard Fournette ... his highlights are a bit more difficult to track, since there are quite a few from the Jaguars' Week 4 win.



STATS:

29 carries for 225 yards

2 catches for 20 yards

SOMEHOW, no TDs



But here's an 88-yard run: pic.twitter.com/oAMF6dncyk — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 30, 2019

--

Fournette is No. 3 in the NFL in rushing after four weeks, accruing 404 yards on 72 carries. Fournette played for LSU from 2014-'16 after starring at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.

Why did Leonard Fournette pull a Rocky IV? Coach gives best guess INDIANAPOLIS — Jaguars coach Doug Marrone isn’t entirely sure why Leonard Fournette is in Wyoming. He had trouble even fathoming why the young…

DJ CHARK

The second-year receiver DJ Chark didn't have his biggest game for the Jaguars, but he made several big plays that helped his team pull out a win.

Chark, from Alexandria, Louisiana, failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season, but he can go ahead and add the diving catch below to his highlight reel.

Can't see the video? Click here

And obviously there's Leonard Fournette ... his highlights are a bit more difficult to track, since there are quite a few from the Jaguars' Week 4 win.



STATS:

29 carries for 225 yards

2 catches for 20 yards

SOMEHOW, no TDs



But here's an 88-yard run: pic.twitter.com/oAMF6dncyk — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 30, 2019

--

Chark, drafted in the 2nd round in 2018, has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers over the first quarter of the season, accruing 321 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches.

JARVIS LANDRY

While not a teammate of any other member of this list, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry gets an LSU nod for a huge game in his team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Convent, Louisiana, native put up 167 yards on eight catches.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Landry left the game with a concussion in the second half. He was a second round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 draft. Fellow LSU alum and current Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. had 2 catches for 20 yards in the game.