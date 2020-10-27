Well shut my mouth and mix me a mint julep, ESPN is bringing College Game Day to the Masters tournament in November … y’all.
I think that’s awesome.
I think it makes it even sadder that I won’t be going.
It was a double whammy for this golf-loving sportswriter when the folks at Augusta National Golf Club postponed this year’s tournament from its traditional first full week of April to the second week of November because of coronavirus. Like football press boxes everywhere, they’re trimming the list of media credentialed for this year’s event (patrons aren’t allowed at all), and yours truly didn’t make the 36-hole cut.
Instead I’ll be where I’m supposed to be on Saturday, Nov. 14, in my seat in Tiger Stadium’s press box covering the Alabama game, which will kick off at 5 p.m. right after the third-round of the Masters concludes.
It will be a rare and amazing day, starting with the College Game Day crew doing their thing from a set overlooking Ike’s Pond on Augusta National’s Par-3 course. That’s where they typically have the Par-3 contest on the Wednesday (this year's Par-3 contest has been canceled) before the big tournament cranks up on Thursday.
It’s a wonderful, once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) melding of golf and college football.
Three questions:
• Who will be the celebrity guest picker? Tiger Woods? Bryson DeChambeau, who looks like he's trying to puff himself up to defensive tackle size? How about Gary Player? The 85-year old, three-time Masters champ and fitness guru could easily do a push up for every point scored in that day’s Wisconsin-Michigan game (“You are looking live at Gary Player doing pushups near the first tee …”). I vote for Jim Nantz (“Hello, friends. I’m going with Alabama over LSU in a revenge game.”)
• Will Lee Corso slip on a green jacket instead of a mascot headgear?
• Will Katy Perry show up with a tray of pimento cheese sandwiches instead of corn dogs like she did to jab LSU in her 2014 Game Day appearance in Oxford, Mississippi?
It will be a really cool happening. But, for me, bittersweet. So if you see me at Tiger Stadium tearing up on that Saturday, just accept my explanation that my face mask jabbed me in the eye and leave it at that.