INDIANAPOLIS — Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry pulled up during his second 40-yard dash attempt on Friday and appeared to grab his hamstring.
Cushenberry pulled up around the 25-yard line and audibly gasped before slowing down.
Damn, hate to see this... Lloyd Cushenberry pulled up during his 2nd 40 attempt & grabbed his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/YvWjwmnVl5— SUSPENDED AGAIN (@FTBeard1) February 28, 2020
Cushenberry ran a 5.28 during his first attempt, and did not participate in any of the drills immediately following his apparent injury.
On Thursday, Cushenberry completed 25 bench press reps.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
LLOYD CUSHENBERRY, OL
- Age: 22 (junior)
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 312 pounds
- Arms: 34 1/8"
- Hands: 10 3/8"
- 40-yard dash: 5.28
- Bench press:
- Vertical jump:
- Broad jump:
- 3-cone:
- 20-yard shuttle:
- 60-yard shuttle:
- Prospect grade: 6.35 (Will be starter within first two seasons)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
Cushenberry received a "go back to school" NFL draft grade before he declared early for the pros, and he's out to prove people wrong just like he did as a last-minute signee with LSU who turned into the school's most consistent starter. A Second-Team All-American in 2019, LSU's No. 18 called out many of the flaws within the offensive line from the previous season and helped correct them as the unit won the Joe Moore Award.
EXPERT QUOTES
Lance Zierlein: "Starting-caliber center with big hands, long arms and good core strength to match power on power when needed. Cushenberry isn't rigid or stiff, but he does have some limitations with lateral quickness, which show up against athletic edge rushers and with potential run game limitations in space. He's extremely difficult to bull-rush and is rarely beaten to the punch in his pass sets. LSU was frequently tasked with five-man protections in its passing scheme, which put Cushenberry on more of an island than he will see as a pro, so scouts should account for that. He's a do-your-job prospect with the strength to handle an odd-front nose and could be a long-time starter."
Ric Serritella: "A really smooth athlete for the position, Cushenberry is easily able to transition both laterally and when working to the second level of the defense. When poised with inside-outside zone concepts, he is able to move laterally, attack outside points of leverage and gets his hips turned with relative ease. With a clear understanding of leverage, “Cush” takes some very nice angles when climbing to the second level. Not void of plus power, he is equally effective when working gap power concepts, showing some nice reps as a drive blocker. As a pass protector, Cushenberry maintains a balanced-calculated base that is rarely compromised by speed or power... There are things to improve on for Cushenberry. One thing is for certain, he is a starting option on the interior early on in his NFL career."
Draft projection: Round 2 pick (Serritella)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report