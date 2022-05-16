Almost 2½ years later, Dennis Shaver isn’t afraid to admit he knew absolutely nothing about Favour Ofili the first time he laid eyes on her.

But it didn’t matter. The clock at the Doha World championships on the evening of Sept. 30, 2019, told LSU’s longtime track and field coach everything he needed to know about the lithe Nigerian as she sped around the oval in the prelims of the 400 meters.

The clock at the finish line showed that Ofili, who would anchor her country’s 4x400-meter relay team that week, covered the distance in 51.51 seconds — prompting Shaver to reach for his phone.

While the time was good enough to get Ofili through to the semifinals with a third-place finish in the heat, Shaver was more impressed when a Google search showed she was just 16 years of age.

When asked Monday what he saw in Ofili that night, Shaver chuckled and said, “51.51 is what I saw.”

It got Shaver to do more research, which led him to start recruiting Ofili via social media and through some of his contacts in Nigeria.

Ultimately, he said, she was more than eager to come to the U.S. to continue her education and her development in the sport.

More than two years later, and just 16 months after arriving on the LSU campus, Ofili is still posting eye-popping numbers — only she’s doing it in the short sprints where she can better utilize her blazing speed.

Seven months shy of her 20th birthday, Ofili is the African recordholder in the indoor 200 meters. She also holds the Nigerian record in the outdoor 200 after setting the collegiate record of 21.96 seconds at a meet in Gainesville, Florida, last month.

A couple of weeks later, she became the first woman in NCAA history to run wind-legal times of under 11 seconds in the 100 meters and under 22 seconds in the 200.

“Since coming here, I’m doing some practices I never did before in training,” Ofili said. “I’m doing more technical training, which is a big factor in my improvement. The program coach Shaver gave me is best for me.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

On Saturday, she proved it when she out-dueled Kentucky sprint star Abby Steiner in three races at the Southeastern Conference championships and won the Commissioner’s Trophy as the meet’s high-point scorer.

Ofili won the 100, tying her personal-record of 10.93 seconds, then claimed the 200 in 22.04 seconds — with Steiner taking second in both races.

Ofili became just the sixth woman from LSU to sweep the short sprints at the SEC meet, joining Dawn Sowell (1989), Esther Jones (1990, 1991), Muna Lee (2001), Kimberlyn Duncan (2012, 2013) and Sha’Carri Richardson (2019).

Favour Ofili shines as LSU wins six events at SEC championships; Tigers women take third, men seventh The LSU women's track and field team came up a little short in the race for the team title Saturday night at the Southeastern Conference outdo…

“A lot of it is having great teammates,” Ofili said of her success this weekend. “We give each other a lot of energy. … We encourage each other all the time. The coaches and trainers play a role in it, too.”

Ofili also ran the second leg on LSU’s winning 4x100-meter relay that held off Kentucky at the finish line with a season’s-best time of 42.59 seconds to give her 22½ points.

That accounted for 23.3% of the 96½ points the Tigers scored in a third-place finish.

While Ofili had a solid freshman season in 2021 in finishing fourth in the NCAA outdoor 200 and sixth indoors, Shaver said her improvement stems from her work in fall training.

“Favour is a really hard worker. … She trains hard and she’s very coachable,” Shaver said. “Put that combination together and you’re going to improve.”

He said she also gained a lot of power from the work she put in in the weight room, which elicited a laugh from Ofili.

“I never did weights before I came here, but I gained muscles I never had before,” she said before cracking a smile. "I’ve done a lot of other stuff I had never done before, so all of it has helped me improve a lot.”