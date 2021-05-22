The LSU softball team continued to swing big bats and used them to score an early wipeout of rival UL in a 10-3 victory in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional Saturday at Tiger Park.
One day after hitting three homers among 12 hits against McNeese State, the Tigers pounded out 17 more with a pair of round-trippers. A two-run double by Amanda Doyle and a three-run homer by Raeleen Gutierrez in the first inning gave LSU all the runs it needed.
The victory lifts the Tigers (34-19) into the finals at 1 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s late game between the Cajuns and either McNeese State or George Washington. LSU needs one victory to advance to the NCAA super regionals next week.
LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri (11-6) pitched a complete game for the second consecutive day and contributed three hits and three RBIs. She had a single, a two-run double and her second home run of the regional. In the circle, Sunseri allowed eight hits, struck out four and walked one in seven innings.
Gutierrez, a sophomore first baseman, had her second career three-hit game with a double and single to go with her home run that hit off the top of the right-field foul pole.
Ciara Bryan gave UL a 1-0 edge with a leadoff home run over the right field scoreboard. LSU answered quickly, roughing up Cajuns starter Summer Ellyson (24-7) for seven hits in the first inning. Aliyah Andrews and Ciara Briggs set the table with infield hits and moved up on a double steal. After a walk to Taylor Pleasants, Doyle doubled over the head of left fielder Kendall Talley for a 2-1 lead. One out later, Gutierrez slammed her third homer of the season to make it 5-1.
UL answered on an RBI grounder by Bailey Curry, but Sunseri doubled to the left-center gap to make it 7-2. LSU pushed the lead to 10-3 with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth on a run-scoring single by Morgan Cummins, Sunseri’s homer and a single by Briggs following a triple by Andrews.