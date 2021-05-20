This past Monday for the McNeese State softball team was a tough one.
While the Cowgirls where in the midst of preparing for their upcoming matchup against LSU in the Baton Rouge regional, severe thunderstorms rolled through the Lake Charles area, dumping more than 12 inches of rain and causing major flooding.
The city of Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish as a whole, is still rebuilding almost eight months after Hurricane Laura. Evacuees of the hurricane in New Orleans have recently returned home, according to WWL.
As a result of the floods, McNeese’s campus was closed and the Cowgirls made the decision to come to Baton Rouge the following day and get a couple of practices in at a local high school facility.
“Our administration really wanted us to get out of town and get the kids to safety as fast as we could, knowing there was more rain coming and a lot of us were without power still,” McNeese coach James Landreneau said.
The Cowgirls’ matchup against LSU in the regional Friday will be their fourth in NCAA postseason history, and their second matchup this season.
A game between the Cowgirls and Tigers was originally scheduled for April 13 at Joe Miller Field but was postponed by severe weather.
The Tigers averaged five runs a game in their previous three postseason matchups against the Cowgirls and even pitched a shutout against the Cowgirls in six innings in their home opener earlier this season in Tiger Park.
But the Cowgirls have been on a roll throughout the last month or so, winning nine of their last 11 games, including four straight games in the Southland Conference Tournament to clinch the title.
Graduate transfer pitcher and Southland newcomer of the year Jenna Edwards has been a major contributor to many of the Cowgirls’ success throughout the course of their season.
Edwards has a 9-2 record with 73 strikeouts and a 1.90 ERA.
“Jenna is a player that shows great composure in the circle,” Landreneau said. “She’s a mature kid that’s going to go out there and compete. She commands the zone very well. The biggest thing with what she’s able to do is she handles adversity exceptionally well and no moment seems to be too big for her.”
Similar things about Edwards can be said for senior Cori McCrary and even younger players like Jill Poullard and Haylee Brinlee.
“Cori is a special player and is extremely athletic,” Landreneau said. “One thing you’ll notice is that she plays hard every single pitch I’ve ever seen her play. Our team has tremendous respect for her. Our underclassmen (like Poullard and Brinlee) want to win for her.
Jill is an electric player who is dynamic. She’s going to move around well and she can throw and bunt. The biggest thing is that Jill is maturing as a young player. You’ve just seen her get better as the season goes on, so it’s been really nice.
And Haylee has figured things for us on the offensive side. She’s been clutch for us with timely hitting. Her batting average may not reflect how good she actually is. Players like Cori, Jill and Haylee put in so much dang work, and now it’s nice to see it pay off for them.”
While Landreneau has great respect for LSU coach Beth Torina and her staff, he is more focused on his team more than anything and is getting his team ready to have success in the postseason.
“We’re doing our best not to make it about an LSU thing," he said. "It’s more about us getting a chance to play in the postseason."