BR.lsuvanderbiltmain.092219 HS 526.JPG
Buy Now

LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) warms up on the field before kickoff between LSU and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU safety Grant Delpit is one of 14 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit was named to first-team Midseason All-America by the Associated Press last week, and he has recorded an interception and a fumble recovery. He is tied for second on the team with 38 total tackles.

Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation's top defender in 2018, would be the third LSU player to win the Thorpe Award in school history. Former cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) both won the award.

The Thorpe Award winner will be selected from a group of three finalists on Dec. 12, when ESPN will be broadcasting a college football awards show live. A Jim Thorpe Award banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Feb. 4, 2020.

Former LSU placekicker Cole Tracy will be back for the Auburn game; what's he up to now?

LSU football practice report (Oct. 21): Once expected to miss season, Kardell Thomas returns

LSU's JaCoby Stevens has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

2019 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State, Sr.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.

Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.

AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr. 

CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.

Jevon Holland, Oregon, So.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.

Tanner Muse, Clemson, Gr.

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, Jr.

JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.

Elijah Riley, Army, Sr.

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments