LSU safety Grant Delpit is one of 14 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit was named to first-team Midseason All-America by the Associated Press last week, and he has recorded an interception and a fumble recovery. He is tied for second on the team with 38 total tackles.

Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation's top defender in 2018, would be the third LSU player to win the Thorpe Award in school history. Former cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) both won the award.

The Thorpe Award winner will be selected from a group of three finalists on Dec. 12, when ESPN will be broadcasting a college football awards show live. A Jim Thorpe Award banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Feb. 4, 2020.

2019 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State, Sr.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.

Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.

AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr.

CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.

Jevon Holland, Oregon, So.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.

Tanner Muse, Clemson, Gr.

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, Jr.

JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.

Elijah Riley, Army, Sr.

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.