Dylan Crews captured his second player of the year title in two years.
This time, the centerfielder was named SEC Co-Player of the Year, sharing the title with Auburn's Sonny DiChiara. Last year, Crews was named Perfect Game's National Freshman of the Year.
"About halfway through the season, I made some adjustments, like getting my foot down a little earlier and it really alllowed me to see the ball a lot better, sit on some pitches and work some counts," Crews said. "At one point last year I was 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position, one of my goals was just to get those runs in and focus on driving those runners and getting those RBIs up."
That worked – as Crews is No. 2 in the SEC in RBIs with 67. Crews is batting .345 (76-for-220) so far this season with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBIs (No. 2 SEC) and an SEC-leading 63 runs scored.
In addition to Crews' talents on the diamond, he was recently named to SEC's community service team.
"I remember him as a young high school player when he was 15, right about the time he committed to LSU, you could easily see the special talent, the strength, the bat speed, how good of a quality his swing was," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "But probably the thing I'm most impressed with is the caliber of character he has and the type of teammate he is that equals or exceeds the baseball talent."
Crews, along with Tennessee's Trey Lipscomb and Florida's Wyatt Langford, currently leads the SEC with 21 home runs with 16 of them being in conference play. It is also the most home runs by an LSU player since Ryan Schimpf's 22 in 2009 and the season is not yet over.
So far this season, Crews was named to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and also received SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 9 after batting .636 (7-for-11) in the series with one double, three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs.
With the title, Crews is the Tigers' first SEC Player fo the Year since outfielder Raph Rhymes in 2012. Former right-hander Aaron Nola was the SEC's Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and 2014.