It’s no secret that LSU's defense has been the Achilles' heel of this baseball season.
No matter how the lineup changes, the errors and defensive miscues continue, but there’s no room to leave out some of the nation’s top hitters.
“If offensive players like Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry were elite defenders, they wouldn't be in college right now,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We’ve got to do the best we can to help them get better. They’re high-character guys, they're hard workers. There's no midyear transfer portal.”
LSU led the Southeastern Conference with 44 errors entering Tuesday's games. The offense can overcome some of them, and Johnson said it’s not the errors themselves but how the team plays through them that defines the Tigers. Last weekend, LSU had four errors through three games to Auburn’s three.
One play Saturday that wasn’t ruled an error, but was a blatant defensive miscue, is indicative of LSU's struggles.
On a groundball in the top of the seventh inning, the shortstop Doughty and second baseman Jordan Thompson collided. Auburn hitter Sonny DiChiara was credited with a single.
“We were over-shifted because of DiChiara,” Johnson said. “It’s Cade’s play because he's the one moving towards first base, and I don't know if Jordan distracted him.”
Two batters before, Doughty’s fielding error allowed Blake Rambusch to reach first to lead off the inning. Reliever Paul Gervase struck out two with the bases loaded to end the inning without yielding a run, but the errors still put a greater strain on LSU's pitching staff.
The biggest concern entering this season was LSU’s pitching. And while it’s not the strongest, the Tigers are No. 4 in the SEC in team ERA (3.57). Its upcoming SEC opponent, Mississippi State, is No. 12 with a 5.10 ERA.
“Our pitching is doing fine — but when you compound defensive miscues on top of asking guys to do as much as they possibly can — then you just put a lot of pressure on Brayden Jobert, who’s been on fire by the way, and strikes out there when it's the ninth inning,” Johnson said.
The numbers don’t tell the story of timing or defensive miscues, but Johnson constantly harps on the same saying: The best coaching is playing
time. Now that the Tigers are halfway through the season, maybe playing time will work in their favor.