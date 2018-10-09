Jontre Kirklin, LSU's sophomore defensive back and punt returner, practiced with the wide receivers again during Tuesday's portion of open practice. He practiced with the group on Monday.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron expanded the role of the former star quarterback at Lutcher High — where he finished his career with 147 touchdowns, over 7,500 yards and 3,000 rushing yards — by placing him into the punt return rotation against Ole Miss.
Since then, Kirklin has returned two punts for six yards.
Other major notes from Tuesday's open practice:
- Missing on Tuesday were third team running back Lanard Fournette, nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and third team free safety Eric Monroe. Fournette, a 5-foot-11, 206-pound junior has three carries for 13 yards this season, and he received the first handoff of the season against Miami.
- Starting left guard Garrett Brumfield, who suffered an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech, was still not at practice. Orgeron said Monday "hopefully" the team can get Brumfield "back next week."