LSU Kayshon Boutte (1) catches a touchdown pass from QB Max Johnson late in the first half of LSU's final game of the 2020 season against Ole Miss Saturday night in LSU's Tiger Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte set school and Southeastern Conference single-game records with 308 yards on 14 receptions in the Tigers’ wild 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Boutte, a 6-foot-, 185-pounder from New Iberia, had touchdowns of 32, 18 and 45 yards — the last one going down as the game-winner with 1:34 left in the contest. 

Here is LSU's top 10:

Yds. Player Opp. Date Result

308 Kayshon Boutte Ole Miss 12/19/2020 W, 53-48

293 Josh Reed Alabama 11/3/2001 W, 35-21

248 Todd Kinchen Mississippi St. 11/16/1991 L, 28-19

239 Josh Reed Illinois 1/1/2002 W, 47-34

229 Ja’Marr Chase Vanderbilt 9/21/2019 W, 66-38

227 Justin Jefferson Oklahoma 12/28/2019 W, 63-28

227 Ja’Marr Chase Ole Miss 11/16/2019 W, 58-37

221 Ja’Marr Chase Clemson 1/13/2020 W, 42-25

209 Eric Martin Alabama 11/5/1983 L, 32-26

208 Wendell Davis Ole Miss 11/1/1986 L, 21-19

Source: 2020 LSU Media Guide

Here is the SEC's top 10:

Yds. Player School Opp. Year

308 Kayshon Boutte LSU Ole Miss 2020

303 Cobi Hamilton Arkansas Rutgers 2012

293 Josh Reed LSU Alabama 2001

287 Mike Evans Texas A&M Auburn 2013

281 Jarius Wright Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 2011

279 Mike Evans Texas A&M Alabama 2013

274 DeVonta Smith Alabama Ole Miss 2019

269 Craig Yeast Kentucky Vanderbilt 1998

263 Alexander Wright Auburn Pacific 1989

256 Kelley Washington Tennessee LSU 2001

Source: 2020 SEC Record Book

Here is Boutte's night, catch-by-catch:

FIRST QUARTER

Down/distance Yard-line Play

3rd and 5 OM 26 Max Johnson 8 pass to Kayshon Boutte (FD)

2nd and 8 LSU 16 Johnson 23 pass to Boutte (FD)

Quarter summary: 2 receptions, 31 yards, 2 first downs

SECOND QUARTER

4th and 2 OM 32 Johnson 32 pass to Boutte (FD/TD)

1st and 10 LSU 25 Johnson 22 pass to Boutte (FD)

3rd and 8 OM 24 Johnson 6 pass to Boutte

4th and 2 OM 18 Johnson 18 pass to Boutte (FD/TD)

Quarter summary: 4 receptions, 78 yards, 3 first downs, two touchdowns

THIRD QUARTER

1st and 10 OM 34 Johnson 8 pass to Boutte

2nd and 9 LSU 22 Johnson 47 pass to Boutte (FD)

Quarter summary: 2 receptions, 55 yards, 1 first downs

FOURTH QUARTER

1st and 10 LSU 22 Johnson 47 pass to Boutte (FD)

2nd and 8 OM 29 Johnson 15 pass to Boutte (FD)

1st and 10 LSU 47 Johnson 16 pass to Boutte (FD)

1st and 10 OM 15 Johnson 14 pass to Boutte (FD)

1st and 10 LSU 44 Johnson 7 pass to Boutte

1st and 10 OM 45 Johnson 45 pass to Boutte (FD/TD)  

Quarter summary: 6 receptions, 144 yards, 5 first downs, 1 touchdown

Game summary: 14 receptions (20 targets), 308 yards, 11 first downs, 3 touchdowns

