LSU freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte set school and Southeastern Conference single-game records with 308 yards on 14 receptions in the Tigers’ wild 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Boutte, a 6-foot-, 185-pounder from New Iberia, had touchdowns of 32, 18 and 45 yards — the last one going down as the game-winner with 1:34 left in the contest.
Here is LSU's top 10:
Yds. Player Opp. Date Result
308 Kayshon Boutte Ole Miss 12/19/2020 W, 53-48
293 Josh Reed Alabama 11/3/2001 W, 35-21
248 Todd Kinchen Mississippi St. 11/16/1991 L, 28-19
239 Josh Reed Illinois 1/1/2002 W, 47-34
229 Ja’Marr Chase Vanderbilt 9/21/2019 W, 66-38
227 Justin Jefferson Oklahoma 12/28/2019 W, 63-28
227 Ja’Marr Chase Ole Miss 11/16/2019 W, 58-37
221 Ja’Marr Chase Clemson 1/13/2020 W, 42-25
209 Eric Martin Alabama 11/5/1983 L, 32-26
208 Wendell Davis Ole Miss 11/1/1986 L, 21-19
Source: 2020 LSU Media Guide
Here is the SEC's top 10:
Yds. Player School Opp. Year
308 Kayshon Boutte LSU Ole Miss 2020
303 Cobi Hamilton Arkansas Rutgers 2012
293 Josh Reed LSU Alabama 2001
287 Mike Evans Texas A&M Auburn 2013
281 Jarius Wright Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 2011
279 Mike Evans Texas A&M Alabama 2013
274 DeVonta Smith Alabama Ole Miss 2019
269 Craig Yeast Kentucky Vanderbilt 1998
263 Alexander Wright Auburn Pacific 1989
256 Kelley Washington Tennessee LSU 2001
Source: 2020 SEC Record Book
Here is Boutte's night, catch-by-catch:
FIRST QUARTER
Down/distance Yard-line Play
3rd and 5 OM 26 Max Johnson 8 pass to Kayshon Boutte (FD)
2nd and 8 LSU 16 Johnson 23 pass to Boutte (FD)
Quarter summary: 2 receptions, 31 yards, 2 first downs
SECOND QUARTER
4th and 2 OM 32 Johnson 32 pass to Boutte (FD/TD)
1st and 10 LSU 25 Johnson 22 pass to Boutte (FD)
3rd and 8 OM 24 Johnson 6 pass to Boutte
4th and 2 OM 18 Johnson 18 pass to Boutte (FD/TD)
Quarter summary: 4 receptions, 78 yards, 3 first downs, two touchdowns
THIRD QUARTER
1st and 10 OM 34 Johnson 8 pass to Boutte
2nd and 9 LSU 22 Johnson 47 pass to Boutte (FD)
Quarter summary: 2 receptions, 55 yards, 1 first downs
FOURTH QUARTER
1st and 10 LSU 22 Johnson 47 pass to Boutte (FD)
2nd and 8 OM 29 Johnson 15 pass to Boutte (FD)
1st and 10 LSU 47 Johnson 16 pass to Boutte (FD)
1st and 10 OM 15 Johnson 14 pass to Boutte (FD)
1st and 10 LSU 44 Johnson 7 pass to Boutte
1st and 10 OM 45 Johnson 45 pass to Boutte (FD/TD)
Quarter summary: 6 receptions, 144 yards, 5 first downs, 1 touchdown
Game summary: 14 receptions (20 targets), 308 yards, 11 first downs, 3 touchdowns