Bring on the Aggies.
No. 9 LSU baseball (21-9, 6-3 SEC) will host the Texas A&M (24-6-1, 6-2-1 SEC) in a battle between two top-10 teams.
First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
As severe weather moves through south Louisiana, LSU baseball may alter the schedule of its weekend series with Texas A&M.
Landon Marceaux could pitch again when LSU plays Southern next Tuesday.
Sunday's game has been moved up to Saturday for a doubleheader. First game is 2 p.m. and the second game is at 7 p.m.
How to watch the games:
DATES/TIMES
Friday, April 5 – 7 p.m. CT (SECN +)
Saturday, April 6 – 7 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Sunday, April 7 – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
STADIUM
Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)
RANKINGS
LSU – No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 12 USA Today, No. 13 D1 Baseball, No. 15 Baseball America
TAMU – No. 9 D1 Baseball, No. 11 Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 USA Today, No. 14 Baseball America
RADIO
LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including WDGL 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge
Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live
Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV
Saturday – ESPN2
Sunday – SEC Network
ONLINE
All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+