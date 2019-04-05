Bring on the Aggies.

No. 9 LSU baseball (21-9, 6-3 SEC) will host the Texas A&M (24-6-1, 6-2-1 SEC) in a battle between two top-10 teams.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

As severe weather moves through south Louisiana, LSU baseball may alter the schedule of its weekend series with Texas A&M.

Freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux nearing return for LSU baseball Landon Marceaux could pitch again when LSU plays Southern next Tuesday.

Sunday's game has been moved up to Saturday for a doubleheader. First game is 2 p.m. and the second game is at 7 p.m.

Follow below for live updates. The module will automatically refresh.

Can't see module below? Click here.

How to watch the games:

DATES/TIMES

Friday, April 5 – 7 p.m. CT (SECN +)

Saturday, April 6 – 7 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, April 7 – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 12 USA Today, No. 13 D1 Baseball, No. 15 Baseball America

TAMU – No. 9 D1 Baseball, No. 11 Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 USA Today, No. 14 Baseball America

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including WDGL 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live

Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV

Saturday – ESPN2

Sunday – SEC Network

ONLINE

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+