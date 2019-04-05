lsutamu.040217 HS 639.JPG
Texas A&M center fielder Nick Choruby (18) is safe on first despite the pickoff attempt by LSU first baseman Rankin Woley (22) in the fifth inning, Saturday, April 1, 2017, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Bring on the Aggies.

No. 9 LSU baseball (21-9, 6-3 SEC) will host the Texas A&M (24-6-1, 6-2-1 SEC) in a battle between two top-10 teams.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

As severe weather moves through south Louisiana, LSU baseball may alter the schedule of its weekend series with Texas A&M.

Sunday's game has been moved up to Saturday for a doubleheader. First game is 2 p.m. and the second game is at 7 p.m.

Follow below for live updates. The module will automatically refresh.

How to watch the games:

DATES/TIMES

Friday, April 5 – 7 p.m. CT (SECN +)

Saturday, April 6 – 7 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, April 7 – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 12 USA Today, No. 13 D1 Baseball, No. 15 Baseball America

TAMU – No. 9 D1 Baseball, No. 11 Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 USA Today, No. 14 Baseball America

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including WDGL 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live

Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV

Saturday – ESPN2

Sunday – SEC Network

ONLINE

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+

