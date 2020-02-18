LSU and Southern's baseball game Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium is still on -- but first pitch has changed.

The game will be at 4 p.m., instead of 5 p.m., to avoid potential rain later in the afternoon and evening.

The game won't be televised. It will be available to stream on SECN+ and WatchESPN. Fans can also listen on WDGL-FM 100.7 in Baton Rouge and WWL-AM 870 in New Orleans.

The Jaguars won last year's game, 7-2.

LSU basketball hosts Kentucky at the Maravich Center a few hours later at 8 p.m.