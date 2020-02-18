lsuindiana.021620 HS 329.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri on the field before first pitch against Indiana, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU and Southern's baseball game Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium is still on -- but first pitch has changed.

The game will be at 4 p.m., instead of 5 p.m., to avoid potential rain later in the afternoon and evening.

The game won't be televised. It will be available to stream on SECN+ and WatchESPN. Fans can also listen on WDGL-FM 100.7 in Baton Rouge and WWL-AM 870 in New Orleans.

The Jaguars won last year's game, 7-2.

LSU basketball hosts Kentucky at the Maravich Center a few hours later at 8 p.m.

***

Need tickets to the game? Try Ticketmaster:

Events at the PMAC | Alex Box Stadium | Tiger Stadium

View comments