Damien Lewis kicked off his NFL Combine drills with an unofficial 5.24 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Lewis is one of three LSU linemen working out on Friday and one of 16 former Tigers invited to the event.
Scroll below for more results, which will be updated as the day goes on.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
DAMIEN LEWIS, OL
(Position rank in parentheses)
- Class: Senior
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 327 pounds
- Arms: 33"
- Hands: 10 1/4"
- 40-yard dash: 5.24 (T-24)
- Bench press: 27 (T-8)
- Vertical jump: 30 inches (T-11)
- Broad jump: 108 inches (T-17)
- 3-cone:
- 20-yard shuttle:
- 60-yard shuttle:
- Prospect grade: 6.20 (good backup who could become starter)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
LSU needed substantial improvement on its offensive line when Lewis arrived as a junior college transfer in 2018. Lewis started in every game he was on campus at right guard, and he was named Second-team All-SEC in 2019. He was one of the few players to play in all 96 offensive snaps in LSU's seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018, and his consistency helped build LSU's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2019.
EXPERT QUOTES
Lance Zierlein: "The run-blocking tape shows a forklift dressed as a right guard with the power and leverage to move some of the best interior defenders in the conference. The pass-blocking tape shows a heavy-footed guard who lacks length and lateral quickness to hold up if asked to block on an island. Lewis needs to play for a team heavy into gap and inside-zone concepts... He's a one-position prospect who lacks height/length but he's a plus run blocker who should outperform his draft slotting."
Ric Serritella: "Arguably the most underrated LSU prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, offensive guard Damien Lewis is one of the more physical blockers in the cycle. This former junior college transfer marked some of the biggest film improvements during the 2020 NFL cycle. On the field, you immediately see the outrageous power profile that Lewis possesses. He is one powerful dude who routinely moves the line of scrimmage in the offense’s favor. He’s a dog in the run game, clearly having bad intentions up to the echo of the whistle, often ending with opposing defenders with their back in the dirt... Despite solid athletic traits, he appears a bit labored working to the second level. Bad angles have made for some bad misses in space. Lewis game may not always be the prettiest, but he possesses several starter level traits. When coupling his size, power profile and underrated movement skills, you have yourself a starter level option down the road on the next level."
Draft projection: Round 5 pick (Serritella)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report