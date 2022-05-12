Drew Bianco, adorned in catching gear, jogged to the bullpen in the second inning of the game against Alabama on Saturday.
Six innings later, the LSU utility player was sporting the same look on the field in the bottom of the eighth inning as the emergency catcher. Bianco was forced into action because backup catcher Hayden Travinski was unavailable and starting catcher Tyler McManus was lifted after hurting his thumb earlier in the game, although he would catch the next day.
While a short-lived appearance, Bianco's stint at catcher checked off one more position that he hadn’t played at LSU.
Only pitcher is left.
“I’m trying to talk Jay (Johnson) into letting me do that next week,” Bianco said after he started in left field on Sunday.
When asked whether he would throw Bianco on the mound, Johnson smiled and laughed.
"Probably not going to happen," he said.
The redshirt junior will do anything to get on the field, especially since this season hasn’t turned out the way he envisioned. After missing the fall while recovering from shoulder surgery, Bianco suffered a hamstring injury early in preseason practice, then ran into the bullpen against Auburn on March 31 while going for a ball.
He has started just four games all season, and he has appeared in seven of the team’s 24 Southeastern Conference games.
He started on May 1 against Georgia for the first time since March, then he made two appearances in the Alabama series, with one of them being his stint as the emergency catcher.
“I wasn't pleased with the game on Saturday, but after the game, I grabbed him and I was like: ‘Hey, that was sweet. That was no problem. We can do this. We'll be fine if you're back there,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the plan to make Bianco the emergency catcher began to formulate before going into the season. Jamie Tutko, the team’s video coordinator, mentioned that Bianco had some background catching in preseason scrimmages during last year’s COVID season, just as a precaution if catchers were out due to contact tracing or illness.
It appeared like starting catcher Alex Milazzo was primed to come back, but before making his return against Grambling on April 5 he reinjured his knee. As the team waits on Milazzo’s recovery, it’s a good idea to have a third catcher ready to go.
That’s when Bianco started working at the position.
“I caught my freshman year here in the scrimmages when Saul (Garza) tore his meniscus, just because we needed a catcher, but as far as catching in a game, it’s been since I was 10 or 11 years old,” Bianco said. “I haven’t caught in a while, and when Jay asked me to catch this weekend, I was like, ‘Whatever we need, I don’t really care.’ ”
Bianco does have some family history at the position. His dad, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, was a catcher at LSU from 1988-89.
“I don’t know if there’s a catching chromosome, but it is one of those positions that’s not a super difficult position skill-wise, but it’s demanding physically and most guys don’t want to do it,” Mike Bianco said. “The four boys (Michael Jr., Ben, Drew and Sam), they all probably caught a little bit growing up, but Michael and Ben were the only prominent catchers. His older brother, Ben, was always the catcher, so he ended up being the shortstop. At that age, he probably caught a little when Ben pitched.”
Drew Bianco actually was an emergency pitcher during his freshman year under Paul Mainieri, although he was never used. Mike Bianco said that he pitched out of the bullpen during summer baseball in Danville, Illinois, and in high school.
“If you talk to him, he’ll tell you he can (pitch),” Mike Bianco said with a laugh about his son. “Let’s just say it’d be a good thing if he got on the mound against Ole Miss this weekend.”