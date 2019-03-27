Clay Moffitt yelled while he hit himself in the head.

On Tuesday night, the senior pitcher stood in front of his LSU teammates, who crowded around each other in shallow right field at Alex Box Stadium. They had just been shutout by McNeese State, dropping their record to 17-8.

The first of a handful of upperclassmen to speak once the coaches left, Moffitt told his peers they must improve. They had to recognize playing for LSU meant something, that a network of alumni and fans expected excellence.

“You got to appreciate what you're given, and given the opportunity to play at LSU, you can't take it for granted,” Moffit said almost half an hour later. “We wanted to address that what we did is unacceptable for us and for future players and past players.”

LSU baseball shut out by McNeese State: 'We've got to step it up' It had multiple chances to score a run, but No. 12 LSU got shutout by McNeese State on Tuesday night.

He looked at the billboard above the right field stands, the one with a roaring tiger and the words “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS” written above the six years LSU has won it all.

“If the '09 team or the ‘97, ‘96, ‘93, ‘91, 2000, any of those teams saw what happened tonight, they would be disappointed,” Moffitt said. “We feel like at LSU we have a tradition. You don't play like that.”

The players-only meeting lasted for almost 20 minutes. Junior pitcher Zack Hess spoke. So did junior shortstop Josh Smith and senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis. Moffitt screamed. Multiple times, he slammed his hand against his forehead.

For some, losing to an in-state school hurt. For others, it wasn’t so much the opponent, but the way they played. Mixed together, the two feelings created disgust.

“It felt like we rolled the ball out there and told them, 'Hey, take the game from us,’” Hess said. “That doesn't sit well with me or a lot of the rest of the guys. That's not LSU baseball. That's not the legacy of this program.”

Why LSU baseball is 'susceptible' to left-handed pitching LSU hasn't gotten much from its right-handed hitters, creating concern over the Tigers' ability to hit left-handed pitching.

The Tigers entered the season ranked No. 1 in the country. They set goals of playing at the College World Series and competing for another national championship. They embraced lofty expectations.

But LSU has struggled this season. At first, the pitchers didn’t throw strikes and walks plagued the entire staff. Then the pitchers started throwing well, but the hitters stopped scoring runs.

Over the past five games, LSU has scored 13 runs. Six came during a furious rally over two innings last Sunday at Georgia. The Tigers acknowledged the talent of Georgia’s pitching staff, but Smith believed they should have scored more.

Then against McNeese State, as wind blew in from center field, the Tigers collected two hits off a pitcher who entered the game with a 6.14 ERA. They were shut out for the second time in four games.

“We obviously got to step it up,” Smith said. “We've been playing really bad, honestly. The pitching has been pretty good, but our hitters have been struggling a lot. Some of the guys are feeling some pressure a little bit.

“When you get in those situations and you haven't got a hit in a while, you feel like you need to get a hit. We need to relax as a team, not press too much. It's still a long season. We got the guys to do it.”

The Tigers feel a sense of urgency as they prepare to open a three-game series Thursday night at No. 4 Mississippi State. They are unsatisfied by mediocrity, tired of playing underneath their potential.

Mississippi State brings one of the best teams in the country into the series. It has scored 53 runs over its last three games and leads the conference in batting average. Its pitchers have the most strikeouts in the league.

LSU knows if it doesn't play better, it will lose.

“We're at a very pivotal part of the season,” Hess said. “This week is going to tell us a lot of what this team is made of.”