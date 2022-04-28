The rubber-armed Riley Cooper might be a missing cousin from "The Incredibles" movie, a flexible personality on and off the mound.
The left-hander has established himself as the guy in LSU’s bullpen who regularly can pitch in all three games of any Southeastern Conference series and get the Tigers out of jams. If this weekend's series against Georgia at Alex Box Stadium features tight games, there's a good chance he will make frequent appearances.
“He had a tremendous workload as a high school pitcher. I mean, 100 pitches every day,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “Having that background as a starter that extended into games with the stuff that he has, the competitiveness that he has, actually suits what we’re doing with him very well.”
For the season, Cooper has appeared in half of LSU's 40 games, which is one more than the next closest pitcher on the staff. He has a 3-2 record with a 3.33 earned run average through 24⅓ innings.
One reason Cooper recovers so quickly is because of his experience. He doesn’t throw too many pitches in the bullpen when he warms up, whereas others might burn as many as 30 throws before they take the mound. He’s established a throwing program and recovery that doesn't waver much.
He has played a key role as a young pitcher first at Arizona and now at LSU.
At Arizona, he inherited a team-high 34 base runners but allowed only seven to score. This year, he’s inherited a team-high of 15 runners, allowing just two of them to score for a rate of 13%.
His role didn't resemble what it is now at the beginning of the year. He even started against Louisiana Tech in February, when he allowed four earned runs on six hits.
“He had a lot of bad luck early in the year," LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said. "There were some times we didn’t play great defense behind him, and there were a couple of outings where I don’t think that exit velocity off the bat was over 60 miles an hour, but he gave up five hits and he just couldn’t turn the corner.
"Four weeks ago, he turned the corner and I think they hit a line drive on a reasonable pitch right at the second baseman and you kind of felt like, 'Oh, finally something went his way,' and ever since then, he’s been awesome.”
Cooper is known for his toughness and ability to stay calm. As a freshman last year at Arizona, Cooper was thrown into games with particularly high stakes.
He worked two shutout innings against Grand Canyon in an NCAA regional game, then 2⅓ shutout innings against Ole Miss in the Tucson super regional. He also threw a scoreless inning against Vanderbilt in the College World Series.
Not only does the lefty offer a different style with the way he pitches but he also has a different look — period. A hairy appearance is his signature look now, coupled with a tattoo that says, “Stronger than all,” which are lyrics from his favorite band, Pantera.
“I’ve always had my hair short, but when COVID started, I figured no one’s going to see me, so might as well try something new and I just let it keep going,” Cooper said. “Last year, my pitching coach didn’t let me grow a beard, so this year I kind of just let it go.”
It’s not all for show. The tattoo was a high school graduation present, a saying that Cooper used to write on his cleats.
The message served him well when he moved from a private high school in the small town of Kingsburg, California, to Clovis North High School in Fresno, California, and a high school with more than 2,500 students.
“It’s his mindset. What he’s had that separates him from others is he was on varsity as a freshman and then he came over to Clovis schools his sophomore year — they’re the best of the best — he pitched against a school that had eight D-I guys,” Cooper’s mom, Melissa Cooper, said back in February. “You always had tough competition there, and he was doubted because he came from this small town.”
Riley Cooper often thrives when the odds are stacked against him, including one time when he pitched in a game when he unknowingly had mono. Cooper had fallen asleep just before his appearance against rival high school Clovis High. He went on to have a dominant performance that included 17 strikeouts.
“Honestly, I feel like watching movies and documentaries is where I get my toughness from,” Riley Cooper said. “Like Michael Jordan’s flu game, that was in my head the whole time, and I just wanted to have a story like that.”
Melissa Cooper said her son used to watch “The Natural” before games when he knew he was hitting.
Riley Cooper is the pop culture enthusiast and music encyclopedia on the LSU staff. He’ll guess any song from any genre of music. And his fashion sets him apart — whether it’s sporting a Pantera T-shirt in postgame or plaid pants at a baseball banquet.
He’s serious on the mound, but he likes to keep it light away from it.
“Riley’s a dynamic personality. He’s kind of a chameleon in that way,” Kelly said. “When you’re talking about pop culture, he really fits into all genres, but he’s really a hard rock, classic rock fan, and anytime something comes on the speakers — whether it’s Pink Floyd or The Doors — Coop always knows who it is.”